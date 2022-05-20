The Department of National Examinations and the Emirates Standard Test “EMSAT” announced the addition of 124 centers, in line with the vision of the Ministry of Education to develop services provided to students and support target groups, bringing the number of centers by the end of this May to 214 centers across the country, an increase of 14,000 seats per day. one test. The Emirates Standard Test is a set of standard electronic tests based on national standards, to measure and evaluate the performance of students in the country, and is applied to a number of academic levels, to ensure that they obtain the knowledge, science and skills necessary for effective participation in the knowledge-based economic community. The test is submitted electronically through the system, when registration is opened for the various sessions, based on the approved agenda, in addition to the service of re-registration in the Emirates Standard Test after 60 days have passed from the date of submitting the previous test. The ministry aims to add new centers in semi-governmental universities and government schools to increase the capacity for one test day, to include more than 25,000 candidates, to cover the largest possible number of target groups to provide the necessary tests, taking into account geographical diversity to facilitate students. EmSAT centers have been accredited according to the highest international standards and specifications for standardized tests, and vary in capacity from one center to another. The availability of technical conditions, administrative supervision, geographical diversity, and infrastructure quality are taken into account, in line with best practices and reliance on technology and innovation, to facilitate the performance of the test on Students wherever they are. Hessa Al-Wahhabi, Director of the National and International Test Application Department at the Ministry of Education, stressed the importance of the Emirates Standard Test, which provides accurate data collection on the knowledge and skills of students in the country, in academic subjects and across different academic stages, in light of national standards and evaluation of the public education system. And take the necessary decisions to improve and develop the education system. She pointed out that the test helps students determine the appropriate educational paths for them. It is also used in decisions related to university admission to higher education institutions within the country, as well as scholarships and scholarships, the equivalency of foreign curriculum certificates, and determining the level of students nationally. She said that the ministry is keen to improve the services provided to students, respond to customers’ suggestions, and submit tests as soon as possible, enabling them to complete university admission procedures and professional development, based on the intended purpose of providing tests to different groups of society. She explained that the ministry aims to use the best technologies that simulate future trends in artificial intelligence, face print, digital technology and innovation, as part of the comprehensive development plan that the ministry is working to implement, in order to achieve customer satisfaction and keep pace with international best practices.