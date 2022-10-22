Dina Johnny (Dubai)

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, confirmed that distance learning for general education students is an enhanced method, and not a stand-alone educational system, so accreditation is not granted for this type of school, because it is necessary for the student to engage with his peers in the school environment, It is an integrated environment, to obtain life skills and future skills.

He stressed that the teacher’s license is one of the systems that the Ministry is reviewing and evaluating to determine whether it achieves the goals for which it was set. He pointed out that the ministry formed a special committee to study the transfer of citizen students between the British and American curricula in private schools and to determine their causes, especially in the recent period. He pointed out that the Ministry of Education is studying the generalization of volunteerism at the level of higher education institutions.

His Excellency said in the first session of the “Al-Ameen Majalis” entitled “Education hosted by the Al-Ameen Majalis”, which was moderated by the journalist Marwan Al-Hell, that the multiplicity of educational authorities in the country gives impetus and enrichment to the educational process, and provides multiple opportunities for students and their families of different languages ​​and nationalities. It gives an integration that constitutes one of the pillars of strength for the Emirates, which is reflected in all sectors in the country.

His Excellency stressed the need for students’ parents to pay attention to the fact that there is no difference between the American and British education systems in general, as the difference is in the age of student admission to the first grade, which leads to determining the number of years of study, explaining that the American educational system is similar to the Emirati and other educational systems Where the student enters the first grade at the age of six years, and receives his education in 12 school years. As for the British system, the child begins at the youngest age – five years, and receives his school education at 13 years.

Regarding the length of the school year, the Minister of Education stated that according to international requirements, the number of school days should be 182 days, explaining that in previous periods, the duration of the summer vacation was up to three months, which is a long period and is not in the interest of the student.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi indicated that the “Covid 19” pandemic has affected education, but the UAE has a strong infrastructure. He added that the pandemic period witnessed a global educational loss, so the ministry relies on distance learning as an enhanced method, not as an option as a stand-alone system.

He added: “We can adopt e-learning as an enhanced means, as the student can study in the classroom, and see the educational platforms in which the curricula are available as auxiliary factors.”

With regard to licensing digital education, His Excellency Al Falasi said: “It is not possible to rely solely on distance education for school students, because it is necessary for the student to engage with his peers in the school environment, which is an integrated environment, to obtain life and future skills, and therefore it is not Accreditation can be granted to a distance education school in which the student can learn all years of his studies.

He added that the matter is different in university education, because the university student is more mature than the school student, who must deal with his peers and teachers to develop his personal skills, and what we saw through the data and results of the pandemic period (Covid 19), proved that it is not possible to adopt a virtual learning school in an appropriate manner. Full.

Volunteerism

His Excellency the Minister of Education confirmed that the Ministry of Education is studying the generalization of volunteering at the level of higher education institutions, bearing in mind that generalizing volunteerism to nearly 180,000 students in higher education may constitute a challenge. His Excellency added: “We do not want to develop a policy without examining its feasibility and success in a successful manner, and then communicating with various educational institutions to benefit from their experiences, and consider applying the distinguished ones to other institutions.”

Regarding the adoption of the “distance education certificate”, His Excellency said that e-learning will become an essential part of the education system in general, as the student can receive his education remotely, which is one of the projects that the Ministry is currently studying, adding that the Ministry is currently accrediting the certificates of international universities. It is a prestigious university that awards degrees for distance learning, in addition to the fact that there is Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University within the country, which is a local university, and it relies on electronic programs.

British and American

Regarding the length of the period of obtaining approval to allow the student to transfer from one curriculum to another, His Excellency the Minister of Education said: “The current academic year has witnessed large numbers of Emirati students transferring between the British and American curricula in private schools; Therefore, it was necessary to find a committee to consider these requests.”

His Excellency added that the lack of clarity in the idea of ​​13 years of schooling in British schools for many students’ parents is one of the reasons for their desire to transfer their children from the British curriculum to the American one, and the committee formed by the ministry is studying the reasons for the transfer of this large number between the two curricula.

teacher’s license

In response to a question from the audience about facilitating teacher licensing tests, His Excellency the Minister of Education said that the teacher’s license, EmSAT tests and other new systems have recently been introduced in education, with the aim of improving the quality of education outcomes and raising the efficiency of those belonging to this system. Periodically review and evaluate all these systems with the aim of improvement and taking into account the interest of all parties.

His Excellency pointed out that the teacher’s license is one of the systems that we are working on reviewing and evaluating, to determine if it achieves the goals for which it was set, and to determine the degree of its difficulty and the way it is applied, as the purpose of the license is to measure the depth of knowledge of the teacher, to choose the best elements for teaching.