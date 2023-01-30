Education | A record number of applicants to universities in the first joint application of the spring, the majority from abroad

As in previous years, the largest nationality groups who applied in the first joint application were citizens of Bangladesh, Nigeria and Finland.

27.1. 12:25 p.m | Updated 11:43 am

Universities in the spring’s first joint application, there were more than 61,800 applicants, which is about twice as many as last year, says Opetushallitus. Most of the applicants were non-Finnish citizens.

There were approximately 7,400 starting places to apply for in 369 application areas in foreign language trainings at higher education institutions and in the trainings at the Academy of Arts. There were now more than a thousand more places to start universities than last year.

As in previous years, the largest nationality groups of applicants were citizens of Bangladesh, Nigeria and Finland. The number of Finnish applicants has remained almost the same as in previous years. In the spring joint application, Finnish citizens accounted for 14 percent of the applicants.

Adjustment 30.1. 11:43 a.m.: Added mention to the title of the story that it was the first joint search of the spring. In it, you could apply for foreign language educations at higher education institutions and study places at the University of the Arts. Applications for the Finnish- and Swedish-language trainings starting in autumn 2023 will be made in the second joint application organized in March.