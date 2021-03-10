The Ministry of Education stated that a professional license is a prerequisite for practicing educational work, starting from next year, and mandatory for all workers in the education sector.

The Director of the Department of Professional Licenses at the Ministry, Eng. Rawda Al-Marar, said that the professional licenses are permission issued by the ministry to workers in the education sector in the UAE, which entitle them to carry out educational work inside the country.

She added, in statements via the ministry’s account on the “Telegram”, yesterday, that “the license targets school principals at different levels, their deputies, in addition to middle leaders and unit heads.”

She stressed the need for all workers in the educational sector, including school leaders, to obtain professional licenses, explaining that obtaining them is mandatory to practice the profession, starting from next year, stressing that the professional licenses initiative aims to raise the efficiency and standards used in the UAE, based on its vision for education and excellence. .

Al-Marar stated that professional standards were developed for school leaderships, in cooperation with all educational authorities in the country, under the umbrella of the National Qualifications Center.

She pointed out that the educational leaders have been supportive and encouraging for teachers to obtain professional licenses since the start of their work, noting that the school leadership license has met with a great response, in order to achieve the state’s goals in licensing all employees in the education sector.

In 2018, the Ministry launched the professional licensing system for workers in the educational sector, which is a requirement for practicing the profession of teacher for all teachers of school subjects, teachers of class subjects, and language teachers, and then launched a licensing system for workers in the educational sector, as the license for educational professions is a requirement for a specialist license Education in the UAE since the end of 2020, with the aim of developing these professions, ensuring high-quality performance in the educational system, and providing workers in the educational sector with a high level of knowledge and competence, in order to compete globally.

The educational professions license is divided into the school professions license, which is a requirement for those working in educational professions, including: the librarian, the laboratory secretary, the special needs specialist, the professional academic advisor, the guidance and counseling specialist, in addition to the teacher assistant, and the school leadership license, which is a requirement for practicing any profession related to school leaders As a school principal, or as a vice principal.





