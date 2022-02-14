The Ministry of Education has reviewed the plan for the future of national tests and the Emirates Standardized Test “EMSAT” during the next fifty years, through a new system based on technology and innovation.

This came during a workshop organized by the Ministry of Education yesterday afternoon at the “Expo” within the activities of the month of innovation, entitled “Innovation and the future of evaluation in the world”, in the presence of Dr. Amna Al Dahhak, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Activities Sector.

The Director of the National and International Tests Application Department, Hessa Al-Wahbi, stated that the ministry is working on designing “EMSAT” test capsules to facilitate the performance of the test for students wherever they are, whether in commercial or service centers.

Inside the capsules, a smart system for measuring face and eye prints will be available for the safe monitoring of students. Transport carts will also be provided for students of determination to take them to the nearest testing center.

Training sessions will be provided to students through augmented and virtual reality glasses.

Dr. Hanadi Al-Suwaidi, a specialist in national and international tests in the ministry, explained that work is underway to expand the “EMSAT” experience in the coming years, and to establish test centers, after obtaining global recognition for it, in various countries of the world.

As for the school tests, it will be based on artificial intelligence and individualized according to the skills of each student. Legislations and laws will also be changed with the aim of accelerating the promotion of talented and talented students.



