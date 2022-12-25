The Ministry of Education confirmed the launch of the proactive service for scholarship students, “Congratulations on Graduation”, soon.

Citizens reported that “the delay in accrediting, or equivaling, qualifications, certificates, and academic degrees caused them several job problems, and kept national competencies outside the framework of the labor market.”

A member of the Federal National Council, Sumaya Abdullah Al-Suwaidi, confirmed that “the delay missed many promising job opportunities, and deprived others of the promotions they deserved.” Flexibility to equalize degrees and certificates, starting from the new year.

In detail, graduates complained about the delay in equivalency procedures for their certificates that they obtained from accredited universities outside the country, explaining that it sometimes ranged between six months and two years.

And they called for the development of procedures and mechanisms that contribute to accelerating the time period set for the certification of certificates, pointing out that the mechanisms currently in use are “routine” and “do not comply with the digital strategy set by the state to serve and delight customers,” and they “do not differentiate between certificates of scholarship students at accredited universities.” From the Ministry, and certificates issued by other universities.

A member of the Federal National Council, Somaya Abdullah Al-Suwaidi, confirmed that, through her work in the educational field (director of an educational district), over the past years, and her chairmanship of the Complaints Committee of the Federal National Council, she had monitored many complaints related to the delay in the procedures for equivalence of higher education certificates issued from outside the country. .

She told “Emirates Today” that “the Ministry of Education is making a great effort to ensure the authenticity of the certificates, and to detect fake and forged ones, but a large segment of citizens and residents suffer from the slow process of the equation.”

She added, “One of the goals of the government’s strategy is to provide integrated and easy services designed according to customer needs,” noting that “the problem of applicants for equivalence of certificates and qualifications needs a radical solution.”

She stated that “there are private schools that appointed teachers for a temporary period, with the approval of the Ministry, but they dispensed with their services due to the delay in the equivalence of certificates, which had a negative impact on their performance of their duty towards their students.”

And she continued, “Some graduates who are sent on scholarships to universities under the supervision of higher education are subject to the same procedures for accrediting other certificates, although the ministry can equalize the certificate upon graduation of these students, especially since their number is not large.”

Al-Suwaidi said that she presented to the Minister of Education, during a parliamentary question, many cases and problems resulting from the long period of equivalence of certificates, and explained to him the impact of this on the labor market, noting “the loss of competencies of citizens, despite the urgent need for their presence.” I also suggested that he form a special committee to speed up the procedures, which he promised to study during the coming period.

For its part, the Ministry of Education announced its intention to conduct a restructuring and modernization of the system of equivalence of academic certificates and academic degrees, in preparation for the implementation of a more advanced mechanism, characterized by flexibility and speed of performance and achievement, starting next year, without negatively affecting the accuracy of verifying the validity of the certificates and academic degrees required to be equalized. .

She pointed out that the new certificate equivalency mechanism will focus heavily on reviewing the entry and exit movements of equivalency applicants, but it will exclude certain sensitive and important sectors, such as the health sector and medical degrees, as they will continue to be dealt with with the existing accreditation and equivalency mechanisms.

And she confirmed the preparation of a proactive service entitled “Congratulations on Graduation”, for scholarship students, which will be launched soon.

The Ministry explained that the comprehensive scrutiny of certificates and qualifications is carried out through two parts, the first being the cultural attachés and Emirati embassies abroad, and specialized international companies, and the second is looking at checking the movements of the equivalency applicant, and ensuring his entry and exit to the country from which he obtained the required degree or certificate. its equation.

And identified seven steps to complete the higher education certificate equivalency service, for those who hold university qualifications from outside the country, starting by clicking on the “Start Service” button, then registering a new account or logging in with the user account or through the digital ID, then filling in the data and attaching the required documents, then verifying From attaching the required documents from the Equations Department, communicating with the customer in the event of any deficiencies to complete the application, then paying the fees through the Ministry’s electronic portal, and finally studying and making a decision regarding the transaction (equalization / apology) and sending it via the e-mail registered in the account of the applicant.

And she stated that some cases require referring the application to the committee for study and decision-making, while the incomplete application is closed after seven days in the event that the required documents are not available, after the certificate equivalency specialist communicates, indicating that contact with the equivalency applicant three times, as a maximum, to provide the required before Close the request.

Certificates “out of the equation”

The Ministry of Education has specified certificates that are not equivalent because they do not meet some of the requirements of the certificate equivalency system, as follows:

■ Studying inside the Emirates in an entity that is not authorized to work in higher education.

■ Studying in an institution not recognized by the Ministry.

■ Studying in an institution that is not recognized or accredited in the country of study.

■ The student’s failure to fulfill the period required to attend regularly in the country of study.

■ The student does not obtain a bachelor’s degree.

■ The student did not obtain a general secondary certificate.

■ The student did not obtain a board exam licensing certificate in the Philippines.

■ A period of study less than the usual period for obtaining a bachelor’s degree.

■ Studying in an institution that is not accredited by the Ministry for distance learning.

■ It was not possible to obtain evidence of the validity of the qualification.

■ The qualification does not fall within the terms of reference of the Certificate Equivalency Committee.

■ Studying in an institution other than the institution that grants the certificate.

■ Studying a program that is not accredited by specialized professional organizations in the country of study.

■ Exceeding study hours in a non-traditional manner (e-learning) the permissible percentage.

■ Exceeding the percentage of hours transferred from another institution to the permissible percentage.

■ The college in which the study was conducted is not accredited by the Ministry.

■ It was not possible to obtain evidence of the accreditation of the institution from which the qualification was issued by the academic accreditation bodies in the country of study.

■ A certificate that violates any of the conditions of certificate equivalency.

4 Reasons for “Delayed Equation”

A member of the Federal National Council, Somaya Abdullah Al-Suwaidi, confirmed that she had detected four main challenges that significantly prolong the procedures for equivalency of qualifications and certificates, which are as follows:

■ The small number of employees in the equations department, and the difficulty of communicating with the employees.

■ The customer did not receive responses justifying the reasons for the delay.

■ Not notifying the customer of any deficiencies in the papers and documents he submitted.

■ Suspension of transactions without notifying the customer, for long periods and repeated times.

And she confirmed that she had received complaints from citizens who had suffered in the equivalence of their certificates due to a “lack of papers,” explaining that they did not receive a notification of that until six months after submitting the equivalence request, then they were surprised by another notification of other deficiencies a year after submitting the application, stressing that most of the stalled procedures For the equivalence of certificates, it is a request for regular studies and movements.