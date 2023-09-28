Education | A high school for 1,200 young people will be built in Espoo, where trapezes will be built for circus enthusiasts

A new high school building is being planned near the Kivenlahti metro station.

Espoo is planning a Länsi-Espo high school with about 1,200 students. The new educational institution could be completed near Kivenlahti metro station and Länsiväylä in 2027.

The Board of Growth and Learning approved the high school’s need assessment for its part at its meeting on Wednesday.

The number of high school students will continue to grow so drastically in Espoo in the next few years that there will not be enough places just by adding some students to the current high school buildings.

So now it is tentatively planned to implement the new high school building as a rental property, but the politicians will decide later how this will affect other high schools in Espoo. Three possible models were presented to politicians on Wednesday.

In the first, Espoonlahti high school and Espoo joint high school will move to a new high school building in Kiviruukki.

In the second, Espoonlahti high school would move to a new building. Leppävaara high school and Espoo joint high school would be combined in 2027, when they would operate in Karaporti. In the 2030s, they would move to a new building in Leppävaara.

In the third, Espoo’s co-ed high school would move to a new building being completed in Kiviruukki.

The number of students and square footage of the new Länsi-Espo high school will be affected by which of these models is finally chosen.

Self the more detailed planning of the high school building is just beginning, but it will not be usual

A construction project called Cleantech garden is already underway in the block, which brings together bio and circular economy companies, research and education. Because of this, the vocational school Omnia is already included in the plans. Educational institutions are thought to use some facilities together.

Nine-meter-high and 150-square-meter practice rooms for the circus are also planned for the high school.

These can also be a delight for high school students, but trapezes on the ceiling are not designed for them, but in general for children and young people who enjoy circus in Espoo. Both in the greater Espoonlahti area and in southern Espoo in general, there is a need for facilities specifically suitable for circuses in basic art education.

Instead, there will be no traditional sports facilities at the high school, the plan is to organize the facilities for sports lessons from the hybrid arena in Kivenlahti, which is under construction.