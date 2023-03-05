Education | A criminal background check is planned for those studying to become caregivers for the disabled and the elderly

Now the right to study can be revoked due to a criminal record only from those who work with minors.

Teaching- and the Ministry of Culture is preparing regulations that include criminal background checks and the revocation of study rights due to criminal background for those studying with the elderly and disabled. The regulation changes are supposed to be considered in the next government term.

Today, the right to study can be revoked due to the student’s criminal background only for those who work with minors. The amendment proposal is related to the unsuitability resolution or gravel legislation that entered into force in 2012.

“Those who work with the elderly and disabled must be considered to be able to expect the same level of integrity as those who work with minors. The proposed change would improve the safety of the disabled and the elderly. Similar regulation has been proposed for students who have already graduated,” writes the board advisor Anna Kankaanpää from the ministry in his email to STT.

Currently, a criminal record can be requested during studies, if the education essentially includes working with minors. The right to study may be revoked if the student has been convicted of a drug, violent or sexual crime or a crime against freedom or a child.

If the student’s right to study has been revoked in the past on the grounds of a crime, it can also be an obstacle to being accepted as a student for a new education. The crime of drug use, on the other hand, is not a reason for revoking the right to study.

The Sora legislation was intended to improve the possibilities of educational institutions to react to abuses that occur during education. The educational institution can, for example, intervene in situations where it is suspected that the student’s actions may endanger customer, patient or traffic safety.

Change needs has also been observed in the disciplinary regulations for all fields of education. These provisions are stipulated in the legislation on vocational schools and colleges.

One development need concerns drug testing. Currently, the educational institution can require drug testing if there is a suspicion of a student’s drug addiction or if the student is intoxicated in a teaching situation.

However, according to the current law, testing must be necessary to find out the student’s ability to function when the student works, for example, in tasks that require special precision.

The ministry is now considering the possibility of denying a student’s right to participate in training-related practical tasks or training for a maximum of one month at a time, if this has been prescribed for a drug test.

It is also under consideration that the student could be considered divorced or the right to study could be revoked if six months had passed since the suspension of the right to study and the reason for the suspension still existed.

This would happen, for example, if a student refused a drug test.

“The law in force requires that before canceling the right to study, the organizer of the education must find out together with the student the possibility of him applying for another degree or education,” says Kankaanpää.

“It is intended to be proposed to be added to the law that after the decision regarding the cancellation of the right to study, the education organizer must direct the student to apply for other education or, if necessary, other appropriate services.”

Ministry of Education and Culture in the 2018 survey, educational institutions’ right to access information and cooperation with healthcare, the student’s legal protection in the so-called gravel process and the development of statistics came to the fore.

The organizer of the education has the right to receive information about the previously canceled study right, but the educational institutions saw the access to information about previous gravel processes as problematic when the student himself does not raise the issue. There is no reliable statistics on gravel cases, but the possibility of keeping a register of cases for the use of higher education institutions has been brought up.

“In the survey, 11 decisions to revoke the right to study made on the basis of the sora legislation came up, but these do not necessarily include decisions of doubt made in the selection situation,” says the special expert of the Rector’s Council of Universities of Applied Sciences Samuli Maxenius.

Another problem is educational institutions’ right to access information about the student’s health. According to the Ministry’s final report, the doctor who evaluates the student’s health does not necessarily have knowledge of the health and functional requirements required by certain fields of study. In this case, the training organizer relies on the information provided by the student.

“There are also situations where a student may not be able to study at all due to, for example, a mental health or substance abuse problem, in which case the priority would be guidance from social and health services instead of studies,” says Maxenius.

According to the survey, in the drug testing process, the right of information flow and access between educational institutions and healthcare should be clarified.

Maxenius says that the gravel process is always boring and difficult for the student. According to him, there are still grounds for the existence of legislation and there are situations where the law is necessary.

“We are in a very sensitive area here due to the student’s legal protection, when we start to limit an individual’s right to study. It’s a balancing act between the student’s legal protection and public safety.”