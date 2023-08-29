Education | A completely new type of high school started in Helsinki, where exam weeks are completely absent

The newly established Konepaja high school will be different from all the others, because in its curriculum, students study at workplaces one day a week.

in Helsinki Konepaja high school students who will start in a year’s time will study at workplaces for one day each week.

At that time, they are not doing an internship, but are learning the skills included in the high school curriculum in a new environment. It can mean, for example, practicing percentage calculation in a company as part of mathematics studies or analyzing text types used in working life in the native language.

There are no test weeks. Instead of them, there is a “network week” four times a year, during which broader entities that are part of the studies are carried out outside of school.

Helsinki expanded its adult high school this year and gave it a new name Konepaja high school and adult high school. The adult high school side is already operating as lively this year as before, but the first young high school students who come through the joint application will start in a year.

All of the 200 first-year students next fall have an emphasis on working life and networks. Therefore, their reading schedules look different from those of high school students in general.

Principal Katri Hyrsky is excited.

“We are now doing something truly new here. We don’t have any traditions to change yet,” he says.

Principal Katri Hyrsky

With the usual one during the week Konepaja high school is attended as usual, like any high school, four days a week. High school is a general education institution where high school students prepare for matriculation essays and gain the same skills for postgraduate studies as their peers.

Instead, there are no traditional classes on Wednesdays, but studies are done at workplaces.

In the fall, there is an orientation period first, where, for example, the rules of the game of working life are reviewed and we talk about well-being at work. High school students are divided into teams of five, each of which is guided by a teacher.

The high school listens to young people’s own wishes and thoughts. In the end, the educational institution chooses a “network partner” for each team, i.e. a workplace, with whom Wednesday work is done throughout the year.

Some partnerships have already been formed, but more will be agreed over the course of the year. It can be a company, association, public organization or university. For example, discussions have already been held with the Ateneum Art Museum, the Institute of Occupational Health and HOK-Elanto.

Because the young people are not at work on Wednesdays, nor in internships, they are also not supposed to be put on the cash register or to put products on the shelves. The assignments come from the educational institution. Every Wednesday is dedicated to one of the subjects.

The model is therefore not quite similar to the one that emphasizes the working life of basic education Prank- or Even-in teaching groups with long internships. This is more like the way higher education institutions operate.

The task of biology could, for example, be related to reducing wastage in a restaurant. Students should both investigate the issue and propose new solutions. There are contents related to sustainable development and environmental protection in all curricula anyway.

“But the purpose here is to learn more deeply, in real-life situations and in an authentic environment,” says the principal.

The teachers are responsible for young people, whatever the place of learning. In addition, Konepaja high school will be offered more study guidance and support than usual. On network days, assignments are always done in groups of five, not individually.

Exams are also held, although there is no separate exam week.

During the “network weeks” held instead, larger projects are carried out or broader themes are discussed. During the networking weeks, you can also do volunteer work or get to know the university or working life, somewhat in the same way as the tet periods that have been around for a long time in middle schools.

“This is suitable for those who learn by doing. There has been a lot of talk about this need, especially for boys. On the other hand, you don’t have to be outgoing and sure what interests you as an adult. In networks, you are always with your own team, not alone,” says the principal.

Otherwise than in the rest of the country, the number of high school students in Helsinki is increasing. Therefore, in recent years, the city has increased study places in many upper secondary schools and built or renovated new teaching facilities for them. Many private upper secondary schools have also increased their number of students.

On the other hand, establishing a completely new high school – even partially based on an already existing educational institution – is rare in Helsinki.

All high schools in the city have some emphasis or special mission, but most of the time it does not apply to all students. So, for example, a general line and a dance line can be offered separately.

In Helsinki, there is already an emphasis on entrepreneurship at Etu-Töölö high school. The machine shop’s way of resetting the entire reading order in this way is new.

A new teaching space is being renovated for Konepaja high school in Vallila, where the Education and Training Administration used to function. When the office is made suitable for teaching, all students of the youth line will study there. By 2026, there will be around 600 of them.

In addition, there are still thousands of adult high school, adult basic education and vocational high school graduates at Konepaja high school. When the Vallila facilities are fully operational, the other current teaching facilities will be given up elsewhere except in Myllypuro.