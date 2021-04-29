The Ministry of Education, through its platform at the Ajman International Exhibition for Education and Training (virtual), which was launched the day before yesterday, presented a number of scholarships for citizens and residents wishing to complete their university studies, provided by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, ADNOC Technical Academy, Ajman University, and the Institute Abu Dhabi for Vocational Education and Training, Sorbonne University, and Abu Dhabi University.

The institutions aim to provide various scholarships to students, to encourage them to pursue their university studies, raise the academic competence of the community and build national cadres from various disciplines, and also contribute to the process of upgrading the educational process, students and society, as it is one of the forms of scientific support that allows the student to pursue his achievement and increase his scientific level, in addition to To build national cadres in various disciplines and study programs according to the highest standards, and scholarships represent one of the strong pillars of the academic excellence strategy through which universities support and encourage excellence and nurture student talents and create an environment that stimulates creativity, innovation, and scientific leadership for outstanding students.

This came during the Ajman International Education and Training Fair, which concluded its activities yesterday, which aimed at introducing students to various academic and professional opportunities and fields, guiding students and directing them to the appropriate field of study based on their abilities and preferences, providing information and data related to how to enroll in universities, colleges and institutes, and highlighting the renaissance of the UAE And its civilization in the field of higher education, enabling educational institutions working in the field of higher education to display the types of colleges and educational specializations in them, developing family awareness of educational opportunities available to children within the country, increasing students’ professional awareness and preparing them to enter the labor market.

The exhibition included a group of distinguished universities and higher education institutions from inside and outside the country to present the most prominent academic and professional specializations in several fields such as medicine, innovation, future foresight, technology, artificial intelligence, economics, project management, data analysis and other specializations that keep pace with the requirements of the local, regional and international labor market, so that the exhibition provides an opportunity for students. And parents, to learn about the steps to join higher education institutions and the best majors available.

The exhibition provides a direct communication channel to enhance cooperation and exchange of experiences between participating educational institutions, and to learn about the latest tools and developments in the educational sector, especially in light of the consequences of the pandemic and distance learning.

The last date for registration in a higher education institution was the day before yesterday, according to what the ministry announced, as it opened the door for student registration in universities and colleges about four months ago.