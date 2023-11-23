The Ministry of Education reported that 50% of the country’s schools are “green,” and this achievement comes within a plan to achieve one of the goals of the national plan that the Ministry recently adopted.

Yesterday, the Ministry launched the Green Education Center under the title “Legacy from the Land of Zayed”, to highlight the importance of education in addressing climate issues and the necessity of including education on the agenda of official discussions that will be hosted by the Conference of the Parties “COP28”, which will be held in Expo City Dubai on the 30th. This November until next December 12, as part of its efforts to achieve the goals of the Green Education Partnership Roadmap in preparation for the UAE hosting the Conference of the Parties (COP28).

This launch came during a press conference held by the Ministry at the SIA Institute in the Sustainable City of Dubai, and was attended by the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, and the Assistant Undersecretary for the Care and Capacity Building Sector in the Ministry, Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi.

Al Falasi said: “The launch of the Green Education Center under the title (Legacy from the Land of Zayed) represents the result of constructive cooperation and continuous coordination that extended for months with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and a pivotal and important step in the process of emphasizing the main role of the education sector in Addressing the climate crisis.

For her part, Al Shamsi said: “The Ministry was able to achieve one of the goals of the national plan previously set by the Ministry to achieve 50% of the country’s schools being green schools, through awareness workshops that were organized with partners of the Ministry of Education within the National Committee for Green Education for various public and private schools. “50% of the country’s schools have been registered within the Green Schools Initiatives, whether through the Eco School Program within the Climate Education Initiative, or in the Sustainable Schools Program with the Abu Dhabi Environment Authority, in addition to the registration of a large number of higher education institutions within the Green Universities Initiative.” Pointing out that this goal is what we aspire to continue working on and we want to see it within the educational community.

She added: “At the beginning of this year, the Ministry of Education launched the Green Education Partnership Roadmap in cooperation with UNESCO and UNICEF, as part of our preparations for participation in the COP28 Conference of the Parties, and it included four main axes that aim in their entirety to enable us to achieve our strategic goals. These axes are green schools, Green approaches, green capabilities, and green complexes. These axes form the main pillar of four of the six Green Education Center regions, while the fifth region focuses on the Green Education Partnership and the sixth region includes the main theater (Zayed’s Legacy).”

The “Green Education Center – A Legacy from the Land of Zayed”, which the Ministry is hosting within the Educational Pavilion during the COP28 activities over the course of 13 days, will include an agenda full of insights and analyses, as more than 250 workshops, 127 global dialogue sessions, and 151 discussion sessions will be held on National level. The center will also host representatives from 38 countries, providing a global platform that brings together leaders, experts and specialists, as the center received support from 99 non-governmental organizations and 36 local entities.

The center will witness the participation of 70 official speakers from all over the world to enrich discussions with their experiences, knowledge and visions. The Ministry of Education will organize 46 dialogue sessions. The Ministry also cooperates, through the Green Education Center, with 40 global partners to organize more than 30 events and projects on education and climate issues, which It will certainly contribute to the center achieving the goals for which it was established. These numbers reflect the importance of cooperation and coordination of joint efforts to enhance the role of education and its contribution to climate change issues.