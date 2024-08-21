The Ministry of Education announced details of a promising plan to expand the “Frijna Schools” project, which achieved positive results in the pilot cycle, with a 95% satisfaction rate.

This comes within the framework of preparations for the start of the new academic year 2024-2025, scheduled for next Monday, August 26, for students of all levels in public and private schools that apply the ministerial curriculum.

The Executive Director of the Student Quality of Life Sector, Sulaiman Al Kaabi, stated in press statements that the Ministry is focusing on implementing a systematic plan to expand “Frijana Schools”, especially after the impressive results it achieved, which are a clear indication of the success of the project in its pilot cycle.

He stated that the project was participated in by about 35,000 male and female students from various educational levels, with the participation of 1,500 guardians, which reflects the wide community interest in educational initiatives, and the satisfaction rate in the education community with the project reached 95%.

He said that the project seeks to develop students’ skills through activities and programmes after school hours, and at the same time promotes national values ​​by involving everyone.

Al Kaabi pointed out the importance of cooperation with local and federal authorities to achieve the project’s objectives and enhance the quality of education, which is reflected in student performance and achieves the aspirations of the educational leadership to improve outcomes.

He added that the project is based on converting school buildings into community centres that provide various services when schools are not operating. It includes various sports, cultural and heritage activities and relies on advanced facilities such as laboratories and playgrounds.

He stated that the project is being implemented in three phases, the first of which began in a number of educational complexes. The second phase studies the impact of activities on students’ academic and cognitive progress, followed by expanding the scope of the project to include all government schools.

He saw that “Frijana Schools” is an advanced and innovative educational model that aims to strengthen the ties between students and the community, which leads to enhancing social values ​​and community participation. The success achieved is the beginning of a journey full of opportunities, which indicates the positive momentum that the project can create.