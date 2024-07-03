Fifty countries, 30 million teachers and 20 million students in the world, +2000 subjects taught, 60% of students who choose in-person courses and 40% of students who choose distance learning. These are the numbers of Superprofa 100% made in France company with 30 country managers native to their areas of activity, number one for knowledge sharing in Europe. A company with a turnover of 44 million euros without any fundraising, 250 employees in 18 languages ​​and 35 nationalities, 50% annual growth.

Superprof’s excellent results come from the universal need for learning, sharing experiences and the importance of the human factor in the world, therefore, more than connection between people. In less than 10 years, Superprof has revolutionized the private lessons sector and has established itself as the market leader in Europe. With more than 44 million euros in turnover in 2023 and an exceptional growth rate each year, Superprof is among the 65th French champions of growth (Les Echos/Statistica), having increased by +376% between 2017 and 2021.

Superprof confirms its ambition to pursue external growth, already strong with 15 acquisitions, and continues to expand in all countries of the world. Since its creation, the development of Superprof has been designed to be international. In 2014, the company already had the largest community of teachers in France. Italy, Mexico, India, South Africa, Australia, Nigeria. Between 2015 and 2022, Superprof has expanded to five continents to date, offering courses in more than 20 languages ​​and more than 50 countries around the world.