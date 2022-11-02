Leon, Guanajuato.- Taking care of and teaching children to take care of and collect their toys after playing may seem like a difficult task, especially if the infants are capricious or difficult of character, however, there are good strategies to achieve this task, here we tell you how teach a child to pick up his toys if he doesn’t want to.

1. Choose a place for everything: Provide a place to store toys considering the height of the infant.

2. Create the habit of saving: Work with the infant, start when the child is very young, so they will have the habit of putting away their toys at the end of the day.

3. That saving be everyone’s task: Make putting away toys a family activity.

4. Respect the limitations of children: Keep reasonable expectations. The infant may not be able to do things the way you want, but childhood is the right time to teach.

5. Explain to the children why it is necessary to save: The boy or girl may need help to understand the activity of picking up the toys in small steps.

6. Reward children for completing the task: Reward your child’s good behavior. When he picks up the toys, share extra time with him as a reward. It is a way to motivate him to continue having this good behavior.

7. Organize and plan the use of toys: Plan ahead. Before playing with toys with small parts, lay a sheet on the floor and when the children are done playing simply pick up the sheet by the corners and empty all the small parts into the toy box.

8. Saving is also playing: Make collecting toys a fun activity, you can say something like: ‘I see a green box’, let the child identify the object and put it in the toy drawer or bag.

9. Create a box for lost objects: Keep a box or drawer available for small toys and lost parts.

10. Set a save time: You can use an alarm clock and play with your child to see how many toys he can collect before the alarm goes off.

11. Be an example for children: Have each member of the family collect five objects and put them in the assigned place. Thus children imitate the actions of adults.

12. Set a place for everything: Teach the boy or girl to locate the right place to put toys and other household objects.