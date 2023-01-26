Home page World

From: Matthew Schneider

Split

just gone? Many educated people turn their backs on Germany – but they usually come back. (icon image) © ZUMA Wire/Imago

The young, healthy and, above all, the well educated are emigrating. What initially sounds frightening in view of the growing shortage of skilled workers reveals a pleasing pattern at second glance.

Munich – A large-scale study by the Federal Institute for Population Research makes you sit up and take notice: Most people who emigrate from Germany have an academic professional qualification, they are younger, healthier and happier than those who do not migrate. The study is meaningful with several thousand participants. Emigrants, returnees and those who have never migrated were interviewed.

Do the results mean that the strongest in society are leaving? Not at all, explains Jean Décieux, who was involved in the study as a scientist, to our newspaper: “Most highly educated people emigrate from Germany, but they almost always return to Germany – with the experience they have gained.” Because for 58 percent of the emigrants are professional reasons the decisive factor. “There are also educational, lifestyle and family reasons,” says Décieux. “There are no signs of a brain drain in Germany, we are observing more circular migration movements among skilled workers.”

Because people often go abroad for career reasons, but come back for the family: “Because you might prefer to raise your children here or because the parents are getting older.”

Accordingly, the Germans are mainly drawn to highly developed countries with flourishing labor markets. “Digital nomads” who work digitally from the beach in Germany are at least not the typical image of German emigrants.

Bavarian employers welcome labor migration

Bavarian employers welcome labor migration, says Bertram Brossardt, General Manager of the Bavarian Business Association (vbw): “By going abroad, employees gain experience and broaden their horizons. When they return, our companies benefit from this international expertise.” But Germany as a business location – keyword taxes – has to make an effort to be attractive so that the migrants can return.

The most popular emigration countries for Germans are Switzerland, the USA, Austria, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Spain, France, Poland, the Netherlands, Australia, China and Canada. “50 percent of migration goes to the EU-27 countries and Great Britain – but we have reached Germans in 169 countries,” says Décieux. In total, up to 250,000 Germans went abroad every year.



Cultural proximity does not automatically mean that the migrants get along better on site: “In Thailand, Chile, Senegal or Brazil, Germans get along comparatively well despite major cultural differences,” explains the migration researcher. A particularly strong emotional bond was found among Germans in Canada, Finland or Hungary, for example.

Only around three quarters of the migrants are employed

But only around three quarters of the migrants are employed: “We have a large proportion of schoolchildren and students – 13 percent – ​​who are often advised to gain experience abroad.”

However, pensioners are hardly represented at 2.2 percent – despite the often lower cost of living abroad. “In general, we can say from migration research that the willingness to migrate decreases with increasing age,” explains Décieux.

In 2021, for example, the German pension insurance did not pay 250,000 pensions to Germans abroad. Most (around 27,000) live in Austria, closely followed by Switzerland (26,000), the USA (23,000) and Italy (22,000). So the cliché of pensioners on Mallorca is rarely true.

Former guest workers receive German pensions much more frequently: a good 1.5 million foreign insured persons receive benefits from the German pension insurance. Italy (around 363,000) leads by far, followed by Spain (193,000) and Austria (96,000). BY MATTHIAS SCHNEIDER