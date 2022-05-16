“Only as we develop others do we have permanent success.” Harvey S.Firestone

What mortification, what sadness and what courage those who are in charge of education in our country produce in me. What’s wrong with them? It would be the next question. Does Mrs. Delfina really know what educating a people is all about? I don’t ask about the one she commands in the Palace. She doesn’t know why she allows.

In a democratic country, education has two points of support: freedom and equality. Knowledge should make us free. Critical thinking favors the nation. Only an educated people can have a good destiny.

Mexico is a secular state. Secularism in study programs has to do with a strict adherence to science, to the understanding of the scientific method.

The obligatory reflection that knowledge imposes endows vision and action on the world with humanism. Without dogmas or beliefs, science must rule freely, projecting a society of equals.

Why indoctrinate? Poor Mexico that does not learn to be free, forgets who governs who is there to comply and enforce the law. There is a fact that reflects the dark ages we live in: school enrollment at the upper secondary and higher levels has decreased by 2.5 and 0.5% since 2019.

So far in the 21st century, enrollment at the high school level has fallen for the first time. It is not a minor matter, more than ever young people are receiving support, which sets off the alarm; then it is not about direct support but about organization and leadership in the educational system.

A generation that will learn less, that will know less than the one that preceded it. Google is not enough. It’s just a tool. Not even copying and pasting to do homework, we need to make young people think, activate them to solve, so that they have social interpretation criteria and can generate solutions in the short and medium term.

There is no time to waste, to look back and say that’s what youth is like. The problem is serious. Not thinking enslaves, undermines the will, pushes towards comfort, destructive leisure.

Generations in a chain, we will leave and others will arrive, what will they solve, if the infinite variables of development and strength of the country go through identity and knowledge?

I am sad and angry, I confess, because Mexico is becoming more violent every day, because of the hordes caressed by the executive, because of the inequity of social programs, because of the arrogance of the government that rejects transparency and the law, because of works that circumvent the procedures of environmental impact.

If education is the sign of strength of a country, the real transforming program, and it is despised and manipulated at the whim of doctrines, we can only expect the dark nothing that enslaves consciences and deceives the people.

One thing is clear to me: education as a development factor to make the people free and give the people a basis of equality is not a reason for being for these governments.

PS – Teacher’s Day, a big hug to all education professionals, with my best wishes for peace and prosperity. They have in their hands the citizenry. Please inspire knowledge, truth, freedom. To my teacher Evangelina, who gave me the reading code, my gratitude forever. White topolobampo in my heart. Long live friend Jesús Andrés.