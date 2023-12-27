Former pilot had been ordered to pay R$5 million for speeches about Lewis Hamilton, classified as “racist” by entities

The NGO Educafro Brazila network of community pre-university exams, decided that it will appeal the decision of the TJ-DF (Court of Justice of the Federal District of Territories) which annulled the decision that condemned former pilot Nelson Piquet to pay R$5 million in compensation for statements considered racist against British athlete Lewis Hamilton. The information is from the newspaper The globe.

According to Educafro, Justice “failed seriously” in case. Although it highlights respect for the Court, the entity says it understands that “the seriousness of the case shows the need to advance racial literacy” of Brazilian Justice.

Piquet was convicted on March 25 of calling Hamilton a “nigga” in an action filed by 4 entities combating racism and defending the LGBTQIA+ community. In June, the TJ-DF denied an appeal de Piquet and maintained the conviction.

In October, The case's rapporteur, judge Aiston Henrique de Sousa, accepted the ex-pilot's defense appeal. The score of the 4th Civil Panel of the TJ-DF was 3-0 in favor of annulment.

UNDERSTAND

During an interview in 2021, Piquet called Hamilton “nigga”. The former driver was talking about an accident involving Hamilton and driver Max Verstappen at the 2021 British Grand Prix. At the time, a collision took Verstappen out of the race.

“The little nigga [Lewis Hamilton] put the car in and didn't leave it [desviar]. O [Ayrton] Senna didn't do that. Senna came out straight. The little guy got in the car and didn't let it go [Verstappen desviar]. The little black guy left the car because there was no way for 2 cars to pass on that curve. He played a joke”said Piquet at the time.

Watch the video in which Piquet talks about Hamilton (41s):

In another excerpt, the former driver used expressions considered homophobic when referring to Hamilton. Piquet was talking about the 1982 season, when he was asked about that year's champion, Keke Rosberg.

“Keke? It was shit, it had no value whatsoever. It's like his son [Nico Rosberg]. Won 1 championship. The little nigga [Hamilton] I must have been giving more ass back then, it was kind of bad.”added the former Brazilian athlete.

Watch the video in which Piquet talks about the Rosbergs (37s):

Piquet spoke about the statements in June 2022. He apologized to “everyone who was affected” and tried to minimize his statements by saying that the term “nigga” he would be “widely and historically used colloquially in the Portuguese language as a synonym for 'person' or 'guy'”. He stated, however, that the speech was “poorly thought out”.