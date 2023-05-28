Entity cites collective moral damages and claims that platform profited from “explicit racism” and violence against blacks

A Educafro Brazil sent on Friday (26.May.2023) to the Federal Court a public civil action against the Google for having made the game “Slavery Simulator” available in the app store play store. In the document, the entity alleges “collective moral damages” and asks for R$ 100 million in compensation.

“It is unbelievable that, in the middle of the year 2023, the black population, not only in Brazil, but in all countries where the fact had repercussions, witnessing the largest technology company in the entire world earn profit with explicit racism and clear apology to slavery, physical, verbal and sexual violence against black people as a form of entertainment”, he said. Here’s the full (2 MB).

On Wednesday (May 24), the technology company said it had withdrawn the app and said it had a “robust set of policies aimed at keeping users safe and which all developers must follow” (read the note below).



“Slavery simulator” game was available through Google’s Play Store

However, through his profile on the InstagramEducafro Brasil stated that “the giant Google or any other company or institution must be responsible for its acts or omissions”.

“Our commitment concerns the collective protection of society as a whole, especially the black population that daily suffers from abuse, violence and crimes committed against the community”he wrote.

O Power360 searched Google this Saturday (May 27) via email at 7:37 pm. As of the completion and publication of this text, no response has been received. When and if you wish to express your position, this post will be amended to include the platform’s statement on the matter.

Here is the full Google positioning published on Wednesday (May 24):

“The mentioned application has been removed from Google Play. We have a robust set of policies aimed at keeping users safe and which all developers must follow. We don’t allow apps that promote violence or incite hatred against individuals or groups based on race or ethnic origin, or that depict or promote gratuitous violence or other dangerous activities. Anyone who believes they have found an app that violates our rules can file a report. When we identify a policy violation, we take appropriate action.”