Eduardo Zuain, former vice chancellor of Cristina Kirchner, was appointed as ambassador to Russia, according to decree 51/2021 published this Monday in the Official Gazette.

The “Chango” Zuain, born in Santiago, is one of the vice president’s closest career ambassadors, with whom he continues to be linked from the National Foreign Service Institute (ISEN), where he is director.

His designation occurs within the framework of the negotiation for the purchase of millions of doses of the vaccine Sputnik V against the coronavirus.

Eduardo Zuain served as ambassador to Paraguay for a time during the government of Mauricio Macri. Photo EFE

The last ambassador in Moscow, Ricardo Lagorio, returned to the country in August at the request of the Foreign Ministry, which also brought back almost all the high positions of the body.

The christinist Alicia castro, proposed by Alberto Fernández, had resigned last month from his appointment there, claiming to disagree with Argentina’s foreign policy after the decision to condemn the violation of human rights in Venezuela.

Cristina Fernández met a week ago with the Russian ambassador Dmitry V. Feoktistov, and possibly there the name of Zuain was put on the table.

Diplomat, linked to former Santiago governor Gerardo Zamora, Zuain acquired a lot of experience as a counselor in Italy between 1999 and 2006 and, from that year, his contacts with Kirchnerism made his figure grow until reaching the vice chancellorship in the time of Héctor Timerman.

Zuain came to occupy this position on the recommendation of the Kolina group, which responded to Alicia kirchner, governor of Santa Cruz and sister of the late former president Nestor Kirchner. In this role, she served during the last term of Cristina Kirchner, between 2011 and 2015.

In 2017 Mauricio Macri sent him as ambassador to Paraguay, from where Elisa Carrió requested his return in a confusing episode in which Zuain was not finally involved.

That same year, Judge Claudio Bonadio processed it as well as Cristina Kirchner and other former Kirchner officials in the cause of Memorandum with Iran.

However, his judicial situation did not prevent him from continuing in diplomatic positions.

In March of this year, Zuain was appointed as director of the Foreign Service Institute of the Nation at the Foreign Ministry. It is the key body for the selection, training and incorporation of Argentine diplomatic officials.

Recently, in the talk called “Argentina and the Pandemic: Certainties and Uncertainties in the new international context”, Zuain spoke of global politics and assured that “there is no world power center”, but rather “we are living an economic and commercial war between the USA and China, and a growth of Russia ”.

He also spoke of “a weakening of multilateral organizations, such as the United Nations, of integration schemes” and that “the pandemic showed that they cannot work. Borders were closed without some countries notifying others ”, he added.