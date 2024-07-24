The Mexican actoro Eduardo Yáñez talks about the problems he has had with journalists and says that these people supposedly provoke him so that he gets angry and then the lawsuits come. In an interview with journalist Pati Chapoy, the heartthrob of soap operas such as ‘Guadalupe’ and ‘Dulce desafio’, among other things, talks about his true personality.

Days ago, Eduardo Yáñez had a confrontation with journalists at the ‘Hispanic Grandeur Awards’ event, He took a reporter’s cell phone to prevent her from recording him, then he tried to return the phone to her, she did not accept it and reported him for alleged theft.

Eduardo Yáñez says that he feels harassed by some journalists who sometimes seek him out with the aim of getting on his nerves in order to generate controversial information.

“Now there are a number of people who participate in their programs, who interview us, and they catch us leaving here, or they chase you, to catch you in a restaurant with a girl… so, these guys have another point of view, that is, there is a price for them to carry a story,” he mentions. Eduardo Yanez, originally from the State of Mexico and who is 63 years old.

Eduardo Yáñez also mentions to Pati Chapoy that many journalists today distort their work from real journalism: “I do believe that the public is interested in knowing about the efforts and hard paths that an actor, actress, or singer has gone through.”

“Now it turns out that I come and provoke you, and if I make you lose your apartment, I’ve already won… and it’s not about that, it seems very cowardly to me. They’ve already caught me being a pig, It’s like they want me to get pissed off so that later they sue me and I pay them.”

‘Golpe de suerte’, a recent soap opera in which Eduardo Yáñez has acted. Photo from Instagram

Regarding the recent altercation that Eduardo Yanez She lived with a journalist, she mentions in the same interview with Pati Chapoy that at no time did he get upset with her: “There is a huge lie, there are many videos taken from many angles, and at no time did I get upset, even though he asked me a bunch of nonsense, he dedicated himself to throwing me tricky, malicious, sarcastic, ironic questions, and yet I answered very well.”

Eduardo Yáñez confirms that he will initiate legal proceedings for this incident, He is being sued for allegedly stealing a phone. He is awaiting a summons, will go to court and at least accepts that the journalist who accuses him of theft has not said that he physically or verbally assaulted him.

“She claims that I took her phone away from her, I didn’t take her phone away, I took it because she hit me in the face and I took it. Yes, it bothered me,” she says. Eduardo Yanez.

Eduardo Yáñez began his artistic career in the eighties and we have seen him in dozens of Mexican films and soap operas. Among the first ones he filmed for Televisa are ‘El maleficio’, ‘Tú eres mi destino’ and ‘Dulce desafio’, the last two in a leading role alongside Laura Flores and Adela Noriega, respectively.

Eduardo Yáñez, a 63-year-old Mexican actor who remains active in acting. Photo from Instagram

Eduardo Yáñez remains current as an actor, He has always played a leading role in many soap operas and television series. We recently saw him in ‘Golpe de suerte’, a production by the late Nicando Díaz, in which he acted alongside Eva Cedeño, Mayrín Villanueva and Sergio Sendel, among other actors.