Eduardo Yáñez returns to star in a scene of aggression against a reporter. This time, the Mexican actor insulted the journalist Gabriel Cuevas of the program Venga la joy, for bringing him his microphone after asking him if it is true that he asked that Pablo Minor be fired from the telenovela in which they were going to work together.

“That I ran to whom ‘brother’? In other words, how do you think that I (…) I have the power to run people off or to hire people? Am I the company or what is wrong with me? (…) I really don’t care, what surprises me is that you ask me, knowing me (…) I don’t have to deny anything. Don’t get me into your gossip, ”the 60-year-old actor said before losing his role and hitting the reporter’s microphone.

“Put your microphone over there! You have to keep your distance, put your microphone away, I really tell you. In what ignorance of yours do you not understand that you have to keep your distance? If they keep it, why not you, ”Eduardo Yáñez continued exclaiming amid insults and profanity.

Through his social networks, Gabriel Cuevas made his discharges and told some aspects of the situation that cannot be seen in the recordings. “He takes me by the hand and I say, ‘oh, you hurt me’ and he says ‘take your microphone off because you’re not respecting the healthy distance’ and he didn’t even have the mask on properly … And suddenly, when he threw the microphone, I swear I said, ‘no, quiet’. When he pushes the microphone on me, his public relations officer comes in and says ‘stop bothering him,’ “said the reporter.

