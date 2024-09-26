The entertainment world in the United States is in mourning after the news of the death of Eduardo Xol was released, renowned presenter remembered in Latin America for the show ‘Extreme Makeover’, which featured the restoration of ordinary family homes.

The incident occurred on September 10th when the police received a report of the attack that occurred at the victim’s home around six in the morning. Because of this, the presenter was in recovery.

The presenter died after ten days in intensive care

Xol, who also acted in shows such as “Acapulco, Cuerpo y Alma”, “La jaula de oro” and “Sentimientos Ajenos”, died at the age of 58 after spending ten days in intensive care due to stab wounds.

The suspect in this incident is named Richard Joseph Gonzales and was arrested for attempted murder.

The family of the deceased issued a statement to the magazine People asking for respect for his memory: “We ask that that kindness be returned now, allowing our privacy to be respected as we process our grief.”

In addition to this, they asked that “in lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Eduardo’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America, as he spent much of his life serving others.”

‘Extreme Makeover’, the show that made him famous

In the program, Xol was the one who directed the renovation of houses of families who had special needs, generally due to lack of money or the illness of one of its members.

In this, the presenter contacted the neighbours of the area to become volunteers for the remodelling of the house. At the end, the owners were revealed, who starred in emotional moments in front of the cameras.

The renovation was carried out by professionals and designers and had a deadline of seven days during which the family was taken to another place under the excuse of a vacation.

The people, protagonists of these televised events, usually thanked the presenter with great joy for the work. These types of programs became famous in Latin America and, in particular, ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ won an Emmy.

