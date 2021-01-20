The Minister of the Interior, Eduardo Wado De Pedro, criticized the resources and privileges that the government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta obtained during the four years of Mauricio Macri’s administration to the detriment of the rest of the country.

He did so during his presentation this Wednesday at the meeting led by President Alberto Fernández with eight governors and two vice governors of the North, in Chilecito, La Rioja.

The official presented the idea of ​​carrying out a “federal development plan” to encourage “the productive engine of each of the provinces.” And he added that “we come from four years of a management that had, perhaps one of its political parties, a too centralist vision, where the City of Buenos Aires was perhaps it was the privileged city“.

In January, the Executive promulgated the law that Congress sanctioned at the end of 2020 to extract a 1.18 of co-participation from the City, which represents a daily loss of about 150 million pesos, a decision that led the Buenos Aires government to go before the Supreme Court to request its unconstitutionality.

“They always knew that they received more and that those resources did not correspond to them”were the words of Pedro’s minister to defend the announcement of the withdrawal of funds from the City.

President Alberto Fernández, during the meeting in La Rioja with governors from the North.

Now, he questioned again “the four years of centralism” of Macri. “We found out over time the amount of resources and works that were transferred to the City, “he said.

And he complained: “All Argentine men and women we have a new foreign debt product of the financial bicycle and the flight. Today is owed money that is not seen, we do not see it. It is neither under construction, nor in a city, nor in a region. “

The President traveled to Chilecito to fulfill his electoral promise to federalize Argentina through the Alternative Capitals project, which has been law since December.

“What we have to do is give you the opportunity to compete and make the merit of growing, because if we do not give them the opportunity from the central government, it is not true that it is easy to grow, “said the head of state.

Eduardo Wado De Pedro, Minister of the Interior, spoke of promoting “our north” during the meeting of the federal cabinet. Photo Federico Lopez.

And along the same lines, his Minister of the Interior spoke out, who spoke of promoting the growth of “industries, commerce, regional economies and production”

“We as a national government do that, accompanying the policies of the governors and governors, and accompanying the productive engine, the productive sector of each of the provinces,” he declared.

De Pedro was part of the entourage that accompanied the president together with the chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero; the defense minister, Agustin Rossi and the head of the Federal Investment Council, Ignacio Lamothe.

The governors of Catamarca attended the meeting, Raul Jalil; from the Chaco, Jorge Capitanich; of Corrientes, Gustavo Valdes; from Formosa, Gildo Insfran; from Jujuy, Gerardo Morales placeholder image; from La Rioja, Ricardo Quintela; from Salta, Gustavo Saenz; and from Tucumán, Juan Manzur;

In addition, the deputy governors of the province of Misiones, Carlos Arce, and Santiago del Estero, Jose Emilio Neder; and the vice-governor of La Rioja, Florence Lopez.