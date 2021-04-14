Eduardo de Pedro He is one of the most transcendental men in the Government and a character that circulates very little in the media. On Tuesday night, “Wado” was interviewed by All News, where the Interior Minister centralized his criticism against Mauricio Macri, defended Gildo Insfrán and called for “responsibility” to the opposition to avoid “a Buenos Aires strain”.

“I speak with all the political leaders, and what happened in the four years of Macri, almost with a mafia methodologyIt never happened: that they persecute their officials, that they persecute the opposition, that they extort journalists, that they appoint two judges without respecting the constitutional process … “, accused Pedro.

In dialogue with the journalist Nicolas Wiñazki -which premiered your show W by TN-, de Pedro warned, in reference to the macrista management, that “all that judicial scaffolding with intelligence services -which persecuted (Emilio) Monzó, (Diego) Santilli, (Horacio Rodríguez) Larreta- is a dangerous logic for Argentina”.

“It seems to me that Mauricio Macri became for Argentina a dangerous character“, summed up the official.

The pandemic

Much of the interview had the pandemic as an agenda, in a day that exceeded the 27 thousand cases in 24 hours, amidst the threat of saturation of the health system and possible new restrictions.

The Ministry of Health of the Nation confirmed this Tuesday 27,001 new cases of Covid 19 in Argentina. This is the highest number of infections since the pandemic reached the country.

“I ask the opposition leaders for more anti-measures that we are more responsible, because we can generate new strains: the strain Buenos Aires, Caballito, Belgrano“, said de Pedro when ensuring that the speed of infections is prone to generating new strains, as is the case in Brazil.

He continued: “There is a mutation of the virus and we are already having circulation of the new strain. For some, the second wave is a new pandemic. We have to learn from the experience of the first wave. The second wave is serious, with much more speed of contagion, with much more danger “.

Defense of the accusations against Insfrán and Cristina Kirchner

Referring to local politics, Wiñazki asked the minister on the Formosa case and on Gildo Insfrán in particular, in the context of complaints about violation of human rights that existed in that province from the beginning of the compulsory isolation.

“What about Formosa? It is an obsession (that they have). Formosa had the best health index, the lowest level of mortality in the first wave, “defended the reference from La Cámpora to Insfrán, which has governed the province since 1995. From Pedro, at the same time, he criticized the media and asked them for “responsibility.”

Finally, the leader of La Cámpora defended Cristina Kirchner regarding the legal complaints against her and assured: “I never saw her thinking of personal interests.”

DB