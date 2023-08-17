Eduardo Verástegui arrives late for scheduled interviews with the media. The Mexican producer arrived in Lima to promote the film Sonido de libertad and, that Tuesday, he spent the whole morning and part of the afternoon meeting with congressmen and city authorities to sign commitments against child sexual abuse. The film, directed by Alejandro Gómez (which opens on August 31), addresses child trafficking head-on through a true story where former security agent Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel) gets involved to rescue a girl from the clutches of a pedophile in the Colombian jungle. “The main goal of this film is to save lives. When this project came to us and this group of child rescue experts tells us in detail what they do to millions of children around the world, who are raped 10 to 15 times a day for many years, and then, when ‘the client no longer wants them’, they are exposed to organ trafficking; when you hear these things, you have to do something, from your trenches. If you are a lawyer, you can advise legislators to legislate in favor of child protection; if you are a policeman, you can arrest dealers; If you are a filmmaker, like us, then we have to assume our responsibility. We wanted to make a film because cinema is a very powerful weapon of inspiration and mass instruction when it is used for good, triggering a global movement with global solutions, creating awareness”, he responds regarding the purpose of the film.

Verástegui has said before that the production of the film was very complicated because no big studio wanted to invest and, therefore, they turned to independent financiers. But Sonido de libertad has also raised suspicions and attacks. The Guardian newspaper, for example, has pointed out that the film “is a far-right conspiracy that claims that the world’s liberal elite are part of a satanic global pedophile chamber” and that it “comes close to claims that Donald Trump offered a supposed fight against this ring of pedophiles”. The latest has been the discovery that one of the 6,000 financiers of the film, the Mexican Fabián Marta, has a process for the alleged kidnapping of a 14-year-old boy, without the consent of his parents.

The ex-singer and heartthrob of 90s soap operas such as “Soñadoras” responded on his networks that they cannot control everything. In this interview, he assures that Sonido de libertad does not have any political or religious purpose. “None of that, it’s common sense. You have to understand that this is a very perverse human problem and that it happens in all sectors, in politics, in religion, in entertainment, in the family. The problem is everywhere and you have to attack without turning the other way. That is why the importance of this international tour, raising awareness is important, but you have to leave a permanent legacy, legislation for example, take the film to the most important decision makers so that it touches their hearts. For example, a government has the police, the army, funds, tactical intelligence devices, technology, a very large muscle that used well can change the destiny of a country and put children as a priority. My responsibility as a filmmaker is to apply media and social pressure, that is why the signing of agreements, that is why I invite political leaders to see the film with the press so that they shed light on the problem”, he remarks.

Singer and actor in Lima. Photo: diffusion

—And how have Peruvian politicians reacted to your proposal?

—My respects, really, because it’s not easy. Not all governments enter it. Some political leaders turn around and tell me: ‘later’, ‘we’ll call you’, and there are others who say ‘yes’ immediately, like here in Peru. They told me: ‘Eduardo, let’s sign the agreement, bring the film here.’ We are also inviting the president, she has not answered us yet, but I hope she signs the agreement and also commits herself to the children of Peru. But the mayor of Lima, of Miraflores, congressmen and many government authorities signed this agreement, where we all make a commitment together: to eradicate any type of trafficking in Peru. This is everyone’s fight. This is not political, this is pure humanism. The children do not have a party, they do not vote, they do not have a religion either.

—Likewise, I imagine that you plan to do something from the political sphere because I have read that you are going to run for the presidency of Mexico…

We’ll see. God willing. It is a decision that I will have to make soon and you will find out if it is a ‘yes’ or a ‘no’.

