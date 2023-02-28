Mexican actor and producer Eduardo Verastegui visited Culiacán to promote his new film “Sounds of Freedom” directed byr Alejandro Monteverde. The film tells the true story of Timothy Ballard, played by Jim Caviezel, who quit his US government job at the US Department of Homeland Security, to help save the lives of thousands of children. of human trafficking.

The actor and now producer of the film mentioned in a talk about his project in which he calls on the population about the problem of child sexual abuse in Mexico, one of the countries where the largest number of offenses are committed. “More than 21,000 children are exploited, it is a national and global problem, particularly in Mexico and the United States, sadly they are countries with the highest number of providers in child exploitation”, mentioned.

Verástegui raises his voice and calls on society to eradicate the problem of the disappearance of girls and boys, their destiny to be victims of pornography and sexual exploitation. “The importance of the film, this tape not only opens your eyes, it moves your heart and we have to work together to put an end to this situation of reality that we live in, children are not for sale,” he said.

The movie Sounds of Freedom starring r Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino and Bill Camp It will be released in the next seven months in movie theaters.