When Jennifer López saw some photos of Eduardo Verástegui, she said: “I want it, I want it for my next video.”

Verástegui arrived at the camp where the video was being shot with more than 300 extras and 100 technicians, they characterized him as a gypsy prince who danced, bare-chested, with the singing princess.

On that flight to Los Angeles, a passenger was next to him in the first class cabin who asked his manager who was that character who caught looks on the baggage belt. When he found out that he was an actor, he said: “Please be sure to call me.” It was Christian Kaplan, the casting director for Twenty Century Fox. The following month he was starring in the film chasing daddy with rising megastar Sofia Vergara.

During his time in Miami, he recorded an album for Universal Music directed by Colombian producers Estéfano and Julio Reyes. When he received his first advance of $300,000, he went to keep two promises: pass with the recently recorded CD in their hands through the holy door of Saint Peter’s Basilica, which opens every 25 years, and pray the rosary. She passed through the bronze gate more than 20 times and prayed the rosary in four basilicas in Rome. Two months later, he won the award for best new artist at the Univision network’s Lo Nuestro Awards.

In Miami he became friends with Emilio Estefan, Julio Sánchez Cristo, Cristina Saralegui and many politicians, artists, radio programmers, musicians and businessmen.

At that same time, he suffered from tusa (mutual) by Aracely Arámbula, who played the daughter of a powerful drug trafficker in the soap opera Soñadoras, which they had starred in Televisa Mexico, and who in real life was Luis Miguel’s partner and mother of two of their three children.

(Read: Who is the man who saved hundreds of Colombian children from pedophile networks?)

Verástegui lived until he was 16 years old in Xicoténcatl, in Tamaulipas (northeast of Mexico). Xico, as he and the 10,000 inhabitants call that town, lives on sugar cane and there he kept playing in the Guayalejo river with his dog Cassius. He first left Xico for Mante, where his grandmother, to finish high school, then went to the University of Ciudad Victoria, the state capital. He only did two semesters of law and decided to take the Tampico-Mexico City bus. It was not difficult for him to stand out in the capital as an actor and singer of the youth group Kairo.

But Mexico was too small for his dreams and he went to live, without papers, in New York. The savings he had earned as a model, bartender, singer and actor lasted just two months. She passed her mother among the skyscrapers. To eat she looked for where there were big parties, Manhattan art galleries and museums. He would put on his dark blue Prada dress, the white Gucci shirt well washed and ironed by himself, a dark tie and sneak into the big parties, they let him pass off as handsome and devour the buffet of caviar, salmon, meats, canapés and take out what I could eat the next day if I didn’t find another party.

In summer he went by bus to the Hamptons, a suburb of millionaires and celebrities, He appeared in the mansions recreating his character as a Mexican horse sellerhe ate what he could and the next day he looked for a place to appear.

If Verástegui had wanted to continue being a singer and the attractive leading man of Hollywood, could have easily managed to be bigger than Enrique Iglesias and Antonio Banderas, but to all the proposals he said no. A frustration for agents, novel producers, concert promoters and brands. His obsession was with movies, but behind the cameras, as a movie maker, a producer—the job many actors do after millions of dollars—and god.

(You may be interested in: What does Margaret Atwood think about Barbie, Playboy, Beauty and the Beast and Beauty?)

The same one that was frequent in the disorderly parties of the Baby O nightclub in Acapulco, the most popular guy among the girls ended up, ten years later, at the door of an abortion clinic in a Los Angeles neighborhood studying her character for the film Prettywhich talks about abortion.

There he met Lorena, a young Mexican who was determined to terminate her pregnancy, he convinced her to have the baby, which he baptized with the name of Eduardo and is his godson. This is how his Manto de Guadalupe Foundation was born in 2007, whose objective is a belligerent pro-life campaign.

During the pandemic, locked in an apartment in Mexico City, he began to pray the rosary every day in prayer groups through Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Every day thousands and thousands of people connected. He prayed, among other things, that he would get a studio to buy his film. that had been in the drawer for seven years. The covid-19 took José Jesús, her father, at the age of 72.

‘Sound of Freedom’

Another miracle happened. The production sound of freedom that big production companies like Netflix and Disney had rejected, was bought by Ángel Estudios (the name may not have been a coincidence) and today it has already exceeded 180 million dollars at the box office alone in theaters in the United States.

This August 31 is launched in Europe and all of Latin America. A conservative projection of collection worldwide calculates more than 500 million dollarsa miracle for an independent film that cost 14 million dollars, coming from many investors who believed more in Verástegui’s friendship, faith and enthusiasm than in the film itself.

(Keep reading: Patrick Radden Keefe and his encounters with ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán and other ‘Maleantes’)

Among them are Patricio Slim, John Paul Paul Dejoria (the founder of Tequila Patrón) and Cecilia Coppel, the Walmart store partner in Mexico.

Sound of Freedom stars Jim Caviezel, himself from The Passion of the Christ, and who now plays Tim Ballard, an FBI agent who freed 127 children from human trafficking.

The story of sound of freedom is real and summarizes the three spectacular rescues of 127 children who were sold as sexual objects or to extract their organs, and which is inspired by the story of Tim Ballard, an FBI agent who got into the bowels of a degenerate business that disappeared more than 21,000 children a year to sell them for more than 150,000 million dollars. Powerful and dangerous mafias.

The film’s director is Alejandro Monteverde and the protagonist, Jim Caviezel, the same as the Passion of Christ. Verástegui also played Christ in a Via Crucis in the streets of Piura (Peru), where, dressed in a white tunic, artificial blood and a crown of thorns, he was whipped, spat on and hung on a cross.

sound of freedom it was recorded in Cartagena, Barú, Santa Marta and Bogotá. The lighting is very dark like a Rembrandt painting in a Batman movie, with green halos. The music was written by Javier Navarrate (Pan’s Labyrinth) and the voices are from the London Children’s Choir, who repeat many times the only phrase of the soundtrack: “God’s children are not for sale”. The words are not understood because they are in Latin.

(More: The premiere of ‘Dune 2’ is delayed until 2024 due to the strike in Hollywood)

During the recording in Colombia, Verástegui went to mass every day at the nearest church, accompanied by Kseniya Alexandrova, a spectacular blonde who had been Miss Russia 2017, whom he met in a Catholic church in Moscow and they saw each other during the World Cup. from Russia in the match where Mexico defeated Germany. It was thought that the Slav would end her celibacy promise of 20 years ago.

in promoting sound of freedomVerástegui has met with five presidents, including Joe Biden, Guillermo Lasso (Ecuador) and Nayib Bukele (El Salvador); former President Donald Trump; 15 of the 32 governors of Mexico and characters like Pope Francis, Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida; Javier Milei, presidential candidate of Argentina; congressmen, bishops and mayors. He plans to meet with Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, and Katalin Novak, President of Hungary. All clearly right-wing.

Aspiration

“My Viva México movement is based on three pillars: God, country and family.”

While waiting for his Los Angeles-London flight to attend the premiere of the film in the capital of the United Kingdom, Verástegui talks about his aspiration for the presidency of Mexico in 2024: “I’m not a politician because I don’t know how to steal. My Viva México movement is based on three pillars: God, country and family. On September 7 I will register my candidacy, on January 6, 2024 I must present a million signatures that support my candidacy and On June 2, I think I will get at least 15 million votes out of the 45 million Mexicans who vote. I also hope to get votes from Mexicans in the United States.”

With his far-right political-religious platform, in the country with the second most Catholics in the world (111 million), he will compete to succeed Andrés Manuel López Obrador. In a one-round election with the candidates of the seven traditional parties, in which the most visible is Claudia Sheinbaum, an extreme leftist from the Morena movement, the producer has an advantage, since he will have five times more fences than those allowed to each applicant thanks to the billboards of his film that bears his name and image and is being distributed throughout the country.

(Also: The ‘Wednesday combo’ returns to Cine Colombia: these are the prices and how it works)

It will be difficult for his opponents to compete with the one who beat Tom Cruise and Harrison Ford at the box office on July 4, in the United States, the most competitive date at the box office in that country.

He trusts that his cause, his rosaries —now in private— and the Virgin of Guadalupe will perform another miracle for him.

FERNAN MARTINEZ MAHECHA

FOR THE TIME

The author was the first manager of Eduardo Verástegui in the years 2000 and 2001.

More In-Depth News

‘The only way to have a safe route is to avoid the Darién’