With the aim of keeping zero behind and hoping that the forwards score the goals needed to win, this is how saint Louis Eduardo Venegas, defense of Mazatlan FCwho will be a participant in the Day 13 of the Closing Tournament 2023 of the mx league.

Next Sunday, the Cañoneros visit the Atlético San Luis at 17:00 Sinaloa hours. “The team is doing well, despite the fact that the results have not been what we expected. We have shown a different version, respecting the ideal of the ‘teacher’ Ruben Omar Romano. We are going to San Luis to try to win, to propose”, said the young defender.

good in mind

Although Mazatlan You have not been given the results in this tournament, venegas He affirms that everything is fine on the campus. “We are fine, despite our horrible situation, to put it another way, but we always look for what comes next, that is part of life. Each blow makes you strong and you have to stand up for the institution.

He regretted the distractions against Necaxa Courtesy Mazatlán FC

“The defensive zone makes the team strong, but they are details that are added game after game. The team is fine, it shows a different face in each duel,” said Venegas.

He commented that the points that have escaped him in each duel have been for details. “In the game against Necaxa we had it under control, a distraction and it cost us the goal, and from there it gets complicated. We have to go to saint Louis to look for the zero behind and trust that our forwards can score the goals to be able to win ”, he argued.