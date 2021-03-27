The national deputy for the Federal Capital of the Frente de Todos Eduardo Valdés provided details this Saturday about how he was involved in the scandal of “VIP vaccination “ and assured that now he decided not to apply the second dose. “I don’t steal vaccines from anyone,” he justified himself.

“We never imagined that we were in a VIP vaccination program. When we were vaccinated there were four people in white coats who said Hospital Posadas. It lasted 15 minutes and we left. The next day that procedure had to be done the same by Foreign Minister Felipe Solá and did the same thing as us, “he reviewed.

Valdés explained that he and the head of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate, Jorge Taiana, had to apply the vaccine because they were summoned to participate in the official trip of President Alberto Fernández to Mexico.

“All this time I was waiting for this moment. I want to say that on February 13, Saturday, the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello, contacted me to tell us that Senator Taiana and I were invited by the President of the Nation to accompany his entourage because there was going to be an activity in the Mexican Parliament, “he recalled.

He assured that, from that call, he and Taiana contacted the health authorities to ask if they had to apply the medication against the coronavirus.

“They told us that indeed we had to be vaccinated, that we were included within the strategic staff of the national vaccination plan because even in Mexico City the effect of the coronavirus was high,” he said.

And he specified that they were summoned to the Posadas Hospital, where one of the vaccination centers operates, but that they were told there that they had to go to the facilities of the Ministry of Health of the Nation.

“We were summoned to the Posadas Hospital, on Thursday 18, at 11 in the morning. And we were there. You can look at the cameras that film the entrance to the Posadas Hospital. And there they tell us that our dose was transferred to the vaccination center of the Ministry of Health of La Nación, on Lima Street, and we went and arrived at 1 in the afternoon. We enter through the elevator that all the workers use, no one received us from ceremonial. All that is in the filming, we never imagined that we were in a VIP vaccination, “he explained.

Finally, he recalled that later “the same person who invited us” told them that they could not get on the plane that was bound for Mexico.

At the end of his presentation, Valdés added that the second dose of the medication will not be given. “I made the decision not to give myself the second dose because I don’t steal vaccines from anyone,” he said.

And then, visibly moved, he reiterated: “I took the lonely decision not to get vaccinated so as not to rob anyone of the possibility of the second dose and I will get vaccinated when all Argentines have the possibility of being vaccinated”.

LM