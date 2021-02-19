In the midst of the controversy after learning that government officials and leaders close to President Alberto Fernández received the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Deputy Eduardo Valdés acknowledged this Friday that he asked the Minister of Health, Ginés González García, to apply it a dose before participating in an official trip to Mexico and that the holder of the sanitary portfolio managed it.

After several attempts to justify that he was vaccinated, he defended González García and said that he would regret being “responsible” for his instability in office. His statements were prior to the request of the President to resign Ginés, in the middle of the VIP vaccination scandal.

“I asked the Minister of Health if one who is about to travel to Mexico can be vaccinated and he told me that he is going to see. And they send me first to the Posadas (hospital) and then to the Ministry of Health, but I never thought I was doing something illegal, I thought I should take care of myself and those who traveled with me, “said Valdés.

The deputy, a friend of the President of the Nation, will be part of the delegation that will travel to Mexico on Sunday as part of an official visit. Jorge Taiana will also go, who is another of the officials who remained at the center of the controversy after receiving the vaccine.

The Minister of Health, Ginés González García during a press conference. Photo: Lucia Merle.

In an interview with Radio with you, Valdés tried to justify with different arguments why he had been vaccinated. First, he pointed out that he did so “according to a protocol” and at the invitation of the president to travel to Mexico, and then that he felt that he should be vaccinated to travel to a city like Mexico City due to the large number of infections that exist.

“I do not feel that I have done something ideal. I felt that I had to be vaccinated and with the updated PCR (tests). They give me the vaccine because I am going to Mexico City. The other option was not to travel,” he insisted.

And he added: “I wanted to complete the trip, which is for work, and not infect anyone or get infected. I never wanted to get the vaccine from anyone.”

President Alberto Fernández with the Minister of Health, Ginés González García.

Asked if his vaccination, that of Taiana and that of the journalist Horacio Verbitsky puts the continuity of González García in Health in check, Valdés replied: “I am sorry if I am responsible for the stability of a man like Ginés González García.”

Finally, and in the midst of the scandal, Fernández asked Ginés González García to resign and shortly after, from the Executive they came down from the official delegation that will travel to Mexico to Valdés and Taiana.

That of the Minister of Health is the most important departure from the Fernández government because it also occurs in the midst of the health crisis that the pandemic installed.

Verbitsky’s words exposed the serious irregularities in the immunization plan that, according to the national government, had as a priority the personnel of the health system, those of the security forces, teachers and now those who make up risk groups .