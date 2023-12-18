Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 18/12/2023 – 21:34

The Court of Auditors of the Municipality of São Paulo (TCM-SP) defined this Monday, 18th, the composition of its board for the year 2024. In a special session, counselor Eduardo Tuma was re-elected president of the Court, with unanimous support of the collegiate.

Councilor Roberto Braguim was re-elected vice-president, and Ricardo Torres assumed the position of councilor-corregedor. Domingos Dissei continues as director of the Information Technology Center (NTI), while João Antonio remains as director of the School of Management and Accounts (EGC).

“We are promoting changes in the city, welcoming the citizen of São Paulo, providing the best public policy with the greatest efficiency possible”, declared Tuma, who will remain in charge of the TCM in 2024, the year in which the Court will be in the spotlight due to the election for the São Paulo City Hall.

Last September, the Court was the target of criticism from Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) after publishing a report which pointed to an overbilling of R$67.1 million in 18 emergency works contracted by the emedebista management, between 2021 and 2022. At the time , Nunes denied irregularities and classified the document as irresponsible.

“There is nothing to talk about overpricing. It is irresponsible to do this. The election is getting closer and, evidently, everyone is getting excited”, said the mayor at the time. Before that, in July, Nunes had another confrontation with the Court, when she told her secretaries that TCM's demonstrations should not be respected.

For next year, Tuma defined the main objectives as increasing the Court's interaction with the city and modernizing systems. One of the highlights will be the creation of a working group dedicated to Artificial Intelligence and its potential applications in monitoring public policies by TCM.

The new management will take office at the first ordinary plenary session of the year, scheduled for February 7, 2024.