Boca midfielder Eduardo Salvio made a self-criticism for the ball he lost and ended in Santos’ second goal, in the match for the rematch of the Copa Libertadores semifinals, and assumed the mistake he made although he also justified why he decided not to go back to try to recover the ball.

“I recognize my mistake, I assume it. I also know that I had the defense behind. In the first half, I lost it in a corner in favor and ran it. There I knew we were badly standing. I do not justify myself, it was 10 meters … “Salvio commented in an interview with ESPN.

And he continued: “During a game it is normal to lose the ball. I have to lose it 10 times and pass 2 or 3 and create danger. Villa and I have to risk, but instead they hit a holding midfielder. When that play ended in a goal I wanted to die, it is normal. The reproach of my colleagues is normal, we were risking important things. I accept the mistake I made. “

The loss of Toto Salvio.

This was the beginning of Santos’ second goal. At 3 minutes into the second part. This happened when it was Boca who had to look for the goal. pic.twitter.com/gfAq5NNgL1 – Teo (@TeCoquet) January 14, 2021

In that sense, the former Lanús regretted the level that the team showed in Villa Belmiro. “Santos’ was not the game we wanted. We entered cold, disconnected, once you enter like that, it is late. In the second half we also entered badly. I take charge in the action that I was, that I do not run, I I take charge, I’m already grown up. “

In return, he celebrated the title won on Sunday in San Juan against Banfield for the Maradona Cup.

“We felt enormous happiness after winning and, I’m not going to lie to you, relief. After what had happened, not only for the fans, for us too, we had to win,” he said.

On the other hand, Toto referred to the football slump he had in recent games when he was involved in a series of personal problems that affected his performance.

“Everyone has problems, I’m not going to say that I play badly because of that. I try to rest, repeat the same thing before all the games. Sometimes things go well and sometimes badly,” he justified himself.

And it gave rise to the possibility of continuing in Boca, where he has a contract until 2022. “Personal issues are much better, thank God. Things were getting under way, over time. If I stay in Boca, I am 100% with my head stuck here, “he concluded.