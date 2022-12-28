After the unspeakable participation of the Mexican team in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, where they were eliminated in the group stage, and after the dismissal of Gerardo Martino as coach, now, the FMF has announced as the new strategist for Tri a Eduardo Berizzo.
With information from TUDNIn the next few days of 2023, the 53-year-old Argentine will be flying to Aztec territory to sign a two-year contract with the national team.
The ‘Toto’ Berizzo, who is a friend and confidant of ‘Tata’, would have been recommended by the latter to assume command of the Tricolor. In addition, he has proven experience in the position, since he has been in teams such as Estudiantes de la Plata, Celta de Vigo, Sevilla and Athletic Club.
On the other hand, it is reported that the defender of the Águilas del América, Néstor Araujo, gave references to Berizzo to be the new helmsman of the Mexican team.
This is how next year the former soccer player who played for clubs like Newwell’s, Atlas, River Plate, Celta de Vigo and Cádiz, will also be playing with the feelings of the fans, since it is December 28 and you should not trust any joke . Innocent dove!
#Eduardo #Toto #Berizzo #friend #Tata #Martino #coach #Mexican #team
Leave a Reply