Chiapas.- The journalist jose edward torres denounced this weekend that he was the victim of a possible attack on his person, when he was at his home in Tapachula Chiapas.

It was during a issue of the program radio station of the journalist Salvador García Soto, for him Herald of Mexico, that the journalist himself revealed the situation suffered by the past january 10 which has put him on alert before all the events of aggression against journalists that have been presented.

The reporter José Eduardo Torres revealed that it was last Tuesday, when hooded men dressed in black approached his home and knocked on the door of his house in Tapachula.

He commented that when he saw what was happening, he decided to stay inside his home with his family. However, given the lack of responses, the subjects tried to force the door to enter.

The journalist from the Heraldo de México commented that this caused local residents to come out to see what was happening, which possibly forced the two hooded men to flee the place, without first leaving to take some pictures at home.

According to the publication of La Silla Rota and other local media, José Eduardo commented that this situation has put him on alert and assured that he is already proceeding in the corresponding ways to follow up on this situation.