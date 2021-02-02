The Argentine government has appointed diplomat Eduardo Swain as the new ambassador of the republic to Russia.

This was announced on Monday by representatives of the Argentine Foreign Ministry on the ministry’s official Twitter page.

As noted in the message, the ambassador’s tasks will be focused on the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Swine is known to have served as Argentine Deputy Foreign Minister in the government of former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner from 2011 to 2015. After that, he also headed the republic’s embassy in Paraguay.

Earlier it was reported that Argentine President Alberto Fernandez was vaccinated with the first component of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V.