State deputy Eduardo Suplicy took the stage to sing “Eu Sei Que Vou Te Amar”, a song by Tom Jobim and Vinícius de Moraes, on stage at the affiliation event of his ex-wife, the former mayor of São Paulo, Marta Suplicy . Eduardo, who even suggested previews for choosing a vice for federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), ended up backing down from the idea later, amid the lack of competitors to face Marta.

Eduardo Suplicy previously put himself forward as a candidate in a possible internal dispute. Afterwards, however, he met with Boulos and reinforced that he supported the construction of the ticket.

This Thursday, the 1st, the state deputy received affection from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), coordinator of Marta's return to the party. The president allowed himself to be photographed next to the deputy holding the book that deals with Basic Income for Citizenship, a historic project by Eduardo Suplicy.

The state deputy was married to Marta for 36 years, but their union ended in 2001. At political events, it is common for Eduardo Suplicy to sing. In Marta's act of joining, saying he was invited by the band, he also sang “Blowin' In The Wind”, by Bob Dylan. Among other songs, the musicians entertained those present with a repertoire that included “Cowboy Fora da Lei”, by Raul Seixas, a song in which the protagonist rejects being a candidate for fear of someone wanting to murder him.

The reaffiliation event for Marta Suplicy, who left the party and is attended by Lula, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, and party president, Gleisi Hoffmann.