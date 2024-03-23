The state deputy (PT-SP) is the father of the artist, who performed at the festival this Saturday (23.mar)

The state representative Eduardo Suplicy (PT-SP) went to the festival Lollapalooza this Saturday (23.mar.2024) watch the show of your son, the singer Suplawho performed at the event.

In videos shared on social media, the deputy appears with Supla in a van going to the show. The singer asks his father if he would sing during the show. “If I’m invited, let me know so I can be prepared.”, replies Suplicy. Later, the deputy from São Paulo also appears on the stage while Supla performed the show.



Reproduction/@suplaoriginal – March 23, 2024 Singer Supla (left) with his father, Eduardo Suplicy (right), at the Lollapalooza festival

The music festival started on Friday (22nd March) and will be held until Sunday (24th March), at the Autódromo de Interlagos, in São Paulo. The event features dozens of national and international attractions, such as Arcade Fire, SZA, Gilberto Gil and Xamã.

Supla performed on the 2nd day of the event, on the Samsung Galaxy stage, at 12:30 pm. Other highlights of this Saturday's festival (March 23, 2024) were Titãs, the North American bands Kings of Leon and Thirty Seconds to Mars, and singer Manu Gavassi.

Watch (1min23s):