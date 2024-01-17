State deputy says he expects “an administration characterized by strong popular participation”

The state representative Eduardo Suplicy (PT-SP) declared support for the ticket of his ex-wife Marta Suplicy (no party) and the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) for São Paulo City Hall. Suplicy participated in the PT directory meeting this Wednesday (17 January 2024).

Before, Eduardo Suplicy was against Marta's initial choice to be PT's vice-president and suggested previews in the caption. After meeting with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the former mayor of SP would have accepted the invitation to be vice-president and left the Secretariat of International Relations to manage Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

Afterwards, Marta received Boulos and the deputy Rui Falcao (PT-SP) in his apartment in São Paulo to discuss the alliance on January 13. On the same date, Falcão ruled out the possibility of previews within the party.

Still on January 13, Eduardo Suplicy met with Guilherme Boulos, and expressed his support for his candidacy for the capital of São Paulo. In a post on social media, the state deputy said that there were other potential candidates for vice-president in the party, but that the final decision would be up to the PT's municipal directory.

Marta's return to PT was approved by the subtitle Executive on Tuesday (16 January) by 12 votes in favor, 1 against and one abstention. Eduardo Suplicy participated in the meeting in which he formalized his support for his ex-wife to join Guilherme Boulos' ticket. He he said having spoken to Marta to make a decision.

“I took into account that the directory only promotes preliminary elections to choose majority candidates, that the PT of São Paulo agreed to form a coalition with the Psol, and even that we would choose a woman. And, as there are no other pre-candidates, I support the Guilherme Boulos/Marta Suplicy ticket, hoping that they will carry out an enthusiastic campaign and an administration characterized by strong popular participation, total transparency and correctness in their actions”he wrote.

O event celebrating Marta's return to the PT must be held in the 1st week of February. The main names of the party and members of the Lula government must participate.