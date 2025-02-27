02/27/2025



Updated at 01: 56h.





Eduardo Serrapresident of the Transforma España Foundation and Minister of Defense between 1996 and 2000, has received the XII Award for the Humanist Leader 2024 granted by the Independent Foundation «for its extensive career as a humanist, its generous public contribution and its commitment to civil society».

The jury was composed of: Rafael CataláMinister of Justice (2014-2018); Falcones Baldomero Jaquotot, president of the Plan Alfa Foundation and First Vice President of the Independent Foundation; Carlos García-MauriñoPresident of ASEFARMA and third vice president of the Independent Foundation; Antonio Alvar Ezquerraphilologist, translator and professor; Sofia Iturbefounder of LIBEEN SMART HOUSING and II Leading Civil Society 2024, and Aldo Olcese SantonjaPresident of the Independent Foundation.

This award rewards the professional and humanistic work, as well as the commitment to the civil society of the candidates presented by the jury. They have received it to date personalities such as José Antonio Marina, Javier Gomá, Antonio Garrigues, Javier Martí and Cristina Garmendia or Irene Vallejo, among others. The act, held at Club Monteverdi, was presented by the president of the Independent Foundation, Aldo Olcese accompanied by Javier Gomá, Philosopher, who was in charge of performing the ‘Laudatio’.