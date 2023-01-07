Eduardo Schuldt presented A Giant Adventure, which enters theaters this January 12 and which presents us with the story of Sebastián, Sophia and little Wawa, who will embark on an unexpected and extraordinary journey that will take them to an unknown world inspired by the Nazca culture.

What has been the great challenge in returning to make another animated film?

It has been the budget, there is not much to turn around, it is the most complicated. Making animated films is very expensive. It is a slow process. We started working on a giant adventure at the beginning of 2019, we had a break for the pandemic and then we resume. It is a long process that involves many people.

Some will wonder why you take the risk?

Yes, it is a very big sacrifice and not only mine but the whole team. But, well, it’s a little bit what we love. I tell you, every day I see a new take is fascinating. This didn’t exist, the story, the characters, and suddenly doing something totally original, it’s very gratifying to see how the film is coming to life.

Have you ever thought of giving up?

Look, I’m going to tell you something. 30 years ago, she was finishing her degree in Communication and my final project was a trailer to make an animated movie. They invited a jury and thank God we were number one in everything. But what one of the people told me stuck in my mind: “Eduardo, everything is fine, but you know that in this country you can’t make animated films, there’s no way”. I, the truth, did not even know what to answer, but that always stayed with me. Some people already have that mentality that things cannot be done, but I persisted and started working on Pirates in Callao, my first film, back in 2003.

A giant adventure introduces us to the Nazca culture. Did you knock on the doors of any State entity for its promotion and/or help?

We have not received any support from the State despite knowing that we have already sold this film to all of Latin America digitally, to the Caribbean and to Spain . And it is a film that talks about a very important Peruvian culture. I sometimes think what better way to promote Peru than this, but despite that we do not receive any support from the State. That part is a bit frustrating. Sure, we have called the entities, but there was no response. What’s more, we’ve had meetings and everything.

Why should this movie be seen?