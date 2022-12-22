Actors Eduardo Hernandez Garcia Santamarina and Mayrín Villanueva Ulloawhich make up one of the best-known couples in the world of entertainment, were robbed at gunpoint in Mexico City.

The unfortunate case that shows the insecurity in the country’s capital occurred recently when both featured artists in soap operas and television series They traveled aboard their vehicle in the company of two of their children.

This since, apparently, Eduardo Santamarina, Mayrin Villanueva and two of their children returned from vacation.

Apparently, the family of Eduardo Santamarina and Mayrin Villanueva circulated inside their unit during the early hours of this Thursday, December 22, until they They were intercepted by armed men.

The physical aggression was such that the assailants used a weapon and they broke a car window in order to steal a luxury watch allegedly belonging to Eduardo Santamarina, as well as other valuables.

It is estimated that the protagonist of “Si nos dejan” and “Vecinos”, as well as the actor of “Rubí” and “La desalmada”, They already came to file the complaint before the Agent of the Public Ministry of the Mayor’s Office Álvaro Ogbregón.

This is due to the fact that a photograph circulates on social networks where both actors are seen sitting in an office, supposedly giving a statement for the incident suffered this Thursday.

However, Eduardo Santamarina and Mayrin Villanueva have not provided an official statement in this regard.