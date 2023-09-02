He was also one of the founders of Abear (Brazilian Association of Airlines). On the networks, Lula lamented the loss

The former president of Embratur and founder of Abear (Brazilian Airlines Association), Eduardo Sanovicz, died this Saturday (2.Sep.2023), aged 63. He leaves a wife and 4 children. The wake and cremation of the body will take place this Saturday, in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo.

According to the Brazilian Agency for International Tourism Promotion, Sanovicz dedicated 35 years to the sector. He presided over Embratur from 2003 to 2006. It was under his management that Marca Brasil was created – use was resumed in February 2023.

“Eduardo dreamed of a fair and developed Brazil, with open arms to the world, which recognizes and values ​​its diversity. It is this Brazil that we continue to build.”says the agency in note.

Abear also manifested itself. stated that Eduardo Sanovicz was “one of the main leaders of Brazilian commercial aviation” and that its contribution to the development of the Tourism sector is “notorious”.

Sanovicz helped found Abear. He was president from 2012 until May 2023, when he became executive president of the institution’s Deliberative Council.

On his social media profiles, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) lamented the death of Sanovicz: “Throughout his life he worked for the development of the country in an inclusive and democratic way”.

Read Lula’s message:

The Minister of Tourism, Celso Sabino, also said: