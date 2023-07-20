One day in 1974 the phone rang at the Sacheri family home, in the western suburbs of Buenos Aires. Eduardo Sacheri (Castelar, 1967) was six years old when he saw his father respond and collapse in the kitchen. “Seeing him collapsed, crying, not understanding what had happened, was a very strong image for me,” says the writer during an interview with EL PAÍS held at his house. On the table in the living room there is a copy of the two of us in the storm, his latest novel, dedicated to his father and that one time he saw him cry. “I think that what one writes, just as it has rational motors, also has emotional motors. And without a doubt, digging into that period was a way for me to try to understand those tears, ”he admits.

Through that call, the political violence suffered by Argentina in the early seventies, still in democracy, reached a child Sacheri, who dreamed of being a player for Independiente. At 55, he maintains his passion for that soccer club —and has contributed as a partner in the collection organized by the influencer Santiago Maratea to save it from bankruptcy—, but he succeeded with writing instead of with a ball.

His literary debut The question of their eyes, was made into a film by Juan José Campanella and Argentina won its second Oscar with that adaptation. Seven more novels followed, as well as collections of short stories and a couple of film scripts. the two of us in the storm delves into those turbulent years that Argentines prefer not to talk about. This fiction, the result of several years of research work, is an icebreaker that seeks to break that silence.

Ask. following the movie Argentina, 1985 Much was said about that country that had just recovered democracy, happy and full of optimism. How would you describe the Argentina prior to the coup in which the novel is set?

Answer. That of 1975 was a very turbulent Argentina, very confronted. Different sectors thought that violence was a very legitimate tool to come to power or to exercise power. Different sectors, not only the guerrillas, made use of violence. In the Government of Isabel Perón, Minister López Rega, who was her right hand, made an absolutely illegal use of power. The dictatorship that followed was the end of that way of managing. On the other hand, the Argentina of 1985 is an Argentina that has decided that violence is not. It is no coincidence that the president [Raúl] Alfonsín order to prosecute the dictators, but also order to prosecute the leadership of[l movimiento guerrillero] Montoneros.

Q. The trials against the repressors advanced later, but not against the guerrillas. What happened?

R. We would have to stop at the nineties and in [Carlos] Menem, the next civilian president who pardons one and the other. Menem pardoned everyone with the idea of ​​a clean slate, but in the 2000s Kirchnerism decided to back down only partially in relation to those pardons. This partial setback marks a break with the consensus of the eighties in relation to the repudiation of non-military violence of the seventies. To this day it continues to be so, a rather controversial matter.

Q. Because? The attention that in a country that looks back so much is hardly talked about the political violence of the seventies, that it is almost a taboo.

R. Maybe that’s what it’s about. I answer as a history teacher [ejerce en un colegio secundario del conurbano]. We study history because what we want to understand is the present, not the past. And I think that our recurrence of using historical arguments to validate current positions has to do with our deep political disagreements. As for not talking about the seventies prior to the coup, I think one of the reasons is to try not to legitimize the speeches that claim the dictatorship, which they do by calling attention to the previous deep conflict.

Q. Is there self-censorship so as not to be treated as a fascist or denialist?

R. Undoubtedly the fascists or the deniers take that look to extremes and in order not to get stuck we don’t do any. It is also uncomfortable for Peronism. Montoneros was a Peronist and suffered throughout 1974 and 1975 a very strong illegal repression by the Peronist government. It’s uncomfortable for his internal memory. As a history teacher I do not agree that discomfort silences us. If the most elaborate, reflective and well-founded discourses are silent, the discursive space is filled with those primitive and tacky discourses. Public discussion is like power: it is always exercised, always filled.

Q. Are cracks beginning to appear in that Argentine consensus of Nunca Más a dictatorship? I think of the denialist speech of the deputy Victoria Villarruel [del partido de extrema derecha La Libertad Avanza]

R. I think so, but I have an even broader stance in favor of free speech. With all the pain in the world if you want, but I know that you can’t stop talking about things, you can’t stop holding barbaric things. Doing so may be reassuring today but it is detrimental for tomorrow because those forms find a way to express themselves. That is why I believe that the most reasoned speeches have to face the political discussion.

Among his childhood memories, Sacheri also cites the forbidden books that his parents, both dentists, kept on the highest shelves in the family home. “In naps I used to climb those shelves. This restlessness has not left me, and things that bother me continue to attract, the sacred bothers me, I mean when we make the profane sacred, like that attempt to sacralize the silences that we talked about before ”, she affirms.

He still lives in Castelar, although in another neighborhood. To get to his studio it is necessary to go out into the garden and go up some stairs. There, the shelves have books ordered by Argentine, Latin American and universal literature. On the walls there is a photograph of Ricardo Bochini, Independiente’s greatest idol, and puzzles that the writer did with his youngest daughter. His latest novel is also a puzzle, where the different voices—of guerrillas, family members, and their victims—are pieces of that complex and multifaceted universe.

Q. How did you choose the characters?

R. They could have been a couple of militants from the Montoneros or the ERP (People’s Revolutionary Army, a guerrilla with a Marxist-Leninist orientation), but I chose one of each who were friends and who also showed their differences, which were mainly theoretical. The novel can be read from the sympathy that you have. It is happening that people who have a very critical position on the armed organizations like the novel because they read it from the side of its victims. And other people who have a much more empathetic position with those organizations read it from those two guys.

Q. The two friends see violence as a tool to change the world. Are there collective dreams left in the young?

R. We live in a time of more sectorial dreams. I think about gender identities, for example, to name one, very strong in my adolescent students. It is political, because it has to do with the public arena, although it has nothing to do with a more egalitarian transformation in the distribution of goods.

Q. This year marks 40 years of democracy in Argentina. What achievements would you highlight?

R. The greatest achievements are on the side of our cultural modernization. Argentina in 1983 did not have a divorce law, it was one of Alfonsín’s great struggles. Of course, not all areas modernized at the same speed; the legalization of abortion is super recent. But at the level of respect, freedom of expression and creative freedom, those things have consolidated very well. It also worked out the consensus on democracy quite well. We vote every two years and with all the turbulence that occurred, it is something that has not stopped happening in 40 years. In the previous 40 years you have had six coups and it seems important to me to compare.

Q. And the outstanding debts?

R. I think the biggest debt comes from the side of socioeconomic development. It is an atrocious debt that if we are not able to solve it, it will end up piercing the achievements.

