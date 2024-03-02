It is no secret to anyone that football Colombia It is not going through its best moment, since in recent weeks there have been episodes of death threats against players, coaches and managers.

The refereeing errors, the controversies over the decisions of the judges and the VAR have unleashed a wave of problems that have not been able to be controlled.

It is obvious that criticism has been the daily bread and one of those who was left with nothing wasand Eduardo Pimentel, maximum shareholder of Boyacá Chicówhich left with everything.

The leader pointed out to the referees and the VAR, on his 'X' account (formerly Twitter): “All these bandits are in cahoots to do what they want with football. The VAR is the NEST.”

He warned that the Colombian Football Federation has not exercised its authority to find solutions to the crisis that local football is experiencing.

“Manguling of an undaunted, defenseless and even complicit Federation, which sees how football is eaten up by the corrupt and does nothing,” he wrote.

And he added: “Look at this guy Jose Ortiz giving 7 minutes where at least 15 have been lost, so with these bandits it is very difficult.”

