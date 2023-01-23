President of the Carnival Federation
«From February 10 to 21 we will take great events to the streets so that residents and visitors can enjoy the joy of Carnival»
Eduardo Pignatelli (Cartagena, 1973) came by surprise to the presidency of the Carnival Federation in June 2022, after the resignation of his predecessor, Carmen Sánchez. The twenty-five years dedicated to the Federation, the last eight since the vice presidency, give him the necessary energy to take Carnival to the streets. s work
#Eduardo #Pignatelli #Carnival #fans #party #great #tourist #attraction #Cartagena
Leave a Reply