General Pazuello is Brazil’s third Minister of Health since the start of the pandemic. Luis Grañena

When the three-star general Eduardo Pazuello was recruited to join the Brazilian Ministry of Health, even he himself thought it would be a temporary mission. His plan was to return soon to the Amazon, with his troops, as he explained in one of his first interviews. He arrived to coordinate the departure of one dismissed minister and the arrival of the next. Hardly anyone imagined then, last April, that this military man …