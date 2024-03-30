Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/30/2024 – 15:06

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (MDB), spoke out for the first time this Saturday, 30, about the arrest of his former ally and former municipal secretary, deputy Chiquinho Brazão (no party-RJ), appointed by the Federal Police (PF) as the person behind the murder of councilwoman Marielle Franco, in 2018. “It was a mistake on my part to place a person in the government who was a suspect in the case,” said Paes.

“Obviously I can have all the excuses in the world, it took six years (of investigation) and everyone had already been accused of everything, but I was wrong. The most important thing when you make a mistake is to fix the mistake. I had already asked for him to be removed from the secretariat, when rumors started to emerge”, stated the mayor.

Eduardo Paes made the statement to journalists during the BRT Transbrasil inauguration event at the Gentileza Intermodal Terminal. The demonstration was recorded by the newspaper The globe.

Chiquinho Brazão took leave from his position as federal deputy, in October 2023, to take office as special secretary for Community Action at the city of Rio, under the management of Eduardo Paes. His appointment was the result of a party arrangement. The stay was short and ended in February of this year, when the first information began to circulate that he was involved in Marielle's murder.

Last Tuesday, the 26th, the city hall dismissed six civil servants appointed by the deputy. Paes stated this Saturday that “the Republican staff we had here were not adequate”.

Although Brazão was affiliated with União Brasil, his appointment as secretary was arranged between Paes and the Republicans to enable the party's support for his re-election in this year's municipal elections. After the Federal Police operation that resulted in the parliamentarian's arrest, the party decided to expel him from its ranks.

“We want alliances, but alliances have to have a limit. And when I say I made a mistake, I think I made a mistaken assessment that there was no such risk,” said Paes. “We govern the city with the best people and my government will continue to demonstrate that it does not condone any type of irregularity”, he added.

In a note released to the press after the PF operation, Rio's city hall reported that “the Republican Party, upon establishing an alliance with the municipal administration, chose federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão as the party's representative to occupy the secretariat” and that the decision to exoneration of him occurred “when speculations about the case arose”.

The Brazão family was already being investigated for Marielle's murder when the deputy was appointed by Paes. The inauguration ceremony took place in the wake of the transfer of jurisdiction from the Rio State Court to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), due to the suspected involvement of Chiquinho's brother, the counselor at the Rio State Court of Auditors Domingos Brazão, in the crime .

Chamber will decide whether Chiquinho Brazão will remain in prison

It will be up to the Chamber of Deputies to decide whether or not to maintain Brazão's preventive detention imposed by Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes. The case began to be analyzed by the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), but was interrupted by a request for review.

Deputies Gilson Marques (Novo-SC), Roberto Duarte (Republicanos-AC) and Fausto Pinato (PP-SP) requested to see the session. The postponement provoked protests from left-wing deputies and there was discussion among the members of the commission.

It was at the CCJ that Brazão defended himself for the first time against the accusation of ordering the crime. By videoconference from the Papuda prison in Brasília, Brazão said that he had a “great relationship” with Marielle at the City Council of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. He was called a murderer by PSOL deputies after concluding his speech during a session of the Chamber's Constitution and Justice Committee. “We had a great relationship where she defended her areas of interest and I also defended mine,” he said.

The case's rapporteur at the CCJ maintained in his vote that he considers the decision made by minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to be “correct and necessary”, but that it is necessary to deepen the debate on the criteria defined for the arrest of parliamentarians . The Constitution says that deputies and senators “may not be arrested, except in the act of a non-bailable crime”.

Brazão defends himself against the accusations made by the Federal Police (PF) and says he did not order Marielle to be killed. “Surprised by speculations that seek to implicate him in the crime that victimized Marielle Franco and Anderson Gomes, federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão clarifies that his relationship with the councilor has always been friendly and cordial, with no room for disagreements, since they both shared the same positions regarding the installation of condominiums in needy communities in the west zone of Rio de Janeiro”, said the deputy in a statement after it was revealed that Ronnie Lessa cited him in the plea bargain agreement with the PF.