In the dispute for re-election, the current mayor of Rio is followed by federal deputies Alexandre Ramagem and Tarcísio Motta

Atlas Intel research released on Sunday (Dec 31, 2023) shows the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), leading the race for Mayor of Rio, with 36.2% of voting intentions. It is followed by federal deputies, Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ), with 19.1%, and Tarcisio Motta (Psol-RJ), with 17.8%.

The research interviewed 800 people from the city of Rio de Janeiro using a methodology called random digital recruitment (Atlas RDR). The survey was carried out from December 25, 2023 to December 30, 2023. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 pp. The confidence level is 95%. Here's the complete (PDF – 6 MB).

Here is the electoral scenario for the 1st round for mayor of Rio de Janeiro:

The Atlas Intel survey was carried out in 5 capitals at the end of 2023, in addition to Rio.

