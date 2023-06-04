The state of health of the mayor of Rio de Janeiro is stable and he should be discharged on Sunday (4.jun)

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, was hospitalized this Saturday morning (3.jun.2023) to treat a kidney crisis. Paes is admitted to the Copa Star hospital, located in the Copacabana neighborhood, in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro. In a note, the mayor’s advisory reported that his state of health is good and stable and the forecast discharge is for Sunday (4.jun.2023). Here’s the full (23 KB).