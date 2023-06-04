Mayor of Rio de Janeiro was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning (June 3); will resume appointments on Monday (5.jun)

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), was discharged this Sunday morning (4.jun.2023) from the Copa Star Hospital, located in the Copacabana neighborhood, in the south zone of Rio. Paes had been hospitalized on Saturday (June 3) to treat a kidney crisis. In a note, the advisory stated that the mayor is already resuming his schedule of commitments from Monday (June 5). Here is the full text of the note released by Eduardo Paes’ team on June 4, 2023:

“The mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, was discharged early this Sunday morning from the Copa Star Hospital. He was hospitalized on Saturday (June 3) to continue treatment for a kidney crisis, which had started on May 25. Tomorrow, Monday, he resumes his schedule of commitments in front of the city hall.”